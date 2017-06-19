Why Conflict Is Essential To A Healthy Relationship + 7 Ways To Strengthen Intimacy Even When You're Fighting

If you’ve been practicing the tips above for some time, and you still aren't feeling happy (at least more often than you're unhappy) to be in your relationship, there's a way to take it to the next level without just breaking up. If you think it would benefit your relationship, consider taking some time apart—whether that's a few days or a few weeks—in hopes of enhancing your appreciation and passion for each other. Sometimes, this is all a couple needs to reconnect to their mutual admiration and desire.

These days, people seem to expect relationships to be easy. They leave as soon as it gets hard. But the truth is this: It is supposed to be hard to stay in love. The hard work is what creates the long-term benefits as you grow together and turns you into the best version of yourself as a person and as a partner.

And, honestly, it can become pretty easy (with practice) to navigate conflict if you don’t run from it and learn the skills that help you promote empathy and safety. Conflict bonds you when you learn how to traverse it as a team. Robert Browning said, "Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be." The reward is in the struggle that gives us real-life love—if we can just get through the tough times.

