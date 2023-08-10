The latest environmental health research makes a few things very clear: Getting outside is good for us—and doing it with others might be even better. Beyond helping us reduce stress, promote creativity, and boost mood, nature can also present fertile ground (no pun intended) for us to combat loneliness by connecting with others.

As summer flutters to a close, see how you can infuse more nature into your social plans. Maybe instead of meeting a friend for drinks, you join them for a walk around the neighborhood. Or, you can replace an indoor dinner with an al fresco picnic. Spending time with others outdoors can help you stay in good spirits—and, as these studies show, in good health.