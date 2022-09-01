Have you ever set sustainability goals but struggled to stick with them? Like any changes, they tend to be easier to make when you have a supportive group behind you cheering you on. So this month, we're putting the focus on finding climate communities in your area. Whether you attend a meeting for a local nonprofit, reach out to environmentalists you respect on social media, or simply share your climate hopes and dreams with a few friends, try to take at least one action to widen your support network this month. There's power in numbers, so there's no telling where this first step will lead you.