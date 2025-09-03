I’ve Tested So Many At-Home Meal Delivery Kits — Here’s Why This Healthy Pick Earns My Top Spot
Like most people, I try to eat well-rounded meals with ample protein and fiber—but between long workdays, social plans, and general life chaos, cooking healthy meals from scratch often falls to the bottom of my list. That’s what drew me to Sunbasket.
The healthy meal delivery kit promises chef-crafted, nutrient-dense meals made with mostly organic, responsibly sourced ingredients—delivered right to your door. But would it actually make my weeknights easier and keep my nutrition goals on track?
I tested Sunbasket’s Pescetarian-friendly meals to see if they could meet my high expectations for taste while still sticking to my macros.
My testing process
A delivery box arrived at my front door last week with three meal kits and one breakfast item. The box was curated to my pescetarian diet with two seafood options and one vegetarian meal. Each meal was cooked on my stovetop within five days of arrival.
What is Sunbasket?
Sunbasket launched in 2014 out of San Francisco with a clear mission: make it easier to eat fresh, healthy food at home. Unlike many delivery services that only offer one format, Sunbasket covers both ends of the convenience spectrum:
- Meal kits: Pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step recipes that take about 20 to 40 minutes to prepare
- Fresh & Ready meals: Simply heat and serve in minutes.
Of course, it’s one thing to say you make healthy meals and another to actually stick to those standards. That’s why Sunbasket has dietitians review every single chef-created recipe to ensure it’s filled with the nutrients your body needs.
What makes Sunbasket stand out
- Quality: Every meal features mostly organic products (about 99%), along with responsibly sourced proteins: wild-caught seafood and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats.
- Customization: Sunbasket caters to so many diets with keto, paleo, veggie, and even diabetes-friendly recipes.
- Nutrition: Chefs may curate these recipes but every meal kit is reviewed by a dietitian to ensure it’s well-rounded with the necessary macros.
How does Sunbasket work?
Sunbasket is a flexible subscription service that lets you choose the number of dinners you want each week (typically 3 to 5 dinners, serving 2 or 4 people). You can also mix and match between meal kits—where you cook with pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step recipes—or Fresh & Ready meals, which are chef-prepared entrées that heat up in just a few minutes.
The weekly menu usually features 20+ rotating options, along with a selection of add-ons like breakfasts, lunches, snacks, proteins, and pantry staples. That means you can build a box that fits your lifestyle—whether you want Sunbasket to cover every meal of the day or just simplify a few weeknights.
Meals are organized by dietary preferences so you can easily find what works best for your goals. Categories include:
- Paleo: Grain-free meals focused on clean protein and vegetables
- Keto-Friendly: Lower-carb, higher-fat options
- Mediterranean: Inspired by the heart-healthy diet with plenty of produce and lean proteins
- Gluten-Free: Gluten-free entrées and meal kits (not for severe gluten intolerance)
- Vegetarian: Plant-forward dishes with balanced nutrition
- Diabetes-Friendly: Meals designed to help support stable blood sugar
- Carb-Conscious: Meals with reduced carbohydrate counts
- Pescatarian: Seafood-focused meals featuring sustainably sourced fish and shellfish
My honest taste test of every Sunbasket meal
Cobia with chimichurri and honey-lime fruit salad
I only started cooking fish at home about a year ago, so I still get nervous when I see a filet in the line-up—but this simple recipe made it easy.
Prepping the product, cooking the fish, and assembling the dish took less than 20 minutes. But you’d never know I didn’t spend hours preparing the dish. The chimichurri is fresh and vibrant, offering a slight tang to offset the greens and simplicity of the fish.
But the real star? The fruit salad. I would have never thought to pair together plums, grapes, green onions, and jalapenos. I felt like a true chef digging into the complex combination of flavors. I actually saved this recipe to try to make at home again one day.
While I do wish there was a bit more protein in the recipe, I was happy to get at least 5g of fiber—something many protein-forward meals skip. Plus, the sodium wasn’t as high as many prepared meals.
Nutrition: Calories 460, Protein 23g, Total Fat 30g, Fiber 5g, Added Sugars 4g, Sodium 480mg
Hominy fritters with shrimp and smashed cucumber salad
While the cobia earned my number one spot—simply because of the fruit salad!—this dish was a close second. I’ve never made hominy fritters in my life, but they turned out perfect with just the right amount of sweet and saltiness.
The prep for this dish was slightly longer due to the time needed to cook each fritter individually. However, it was worth the extra time in the kitchen. The combination of smashed cucumbers, shrimp, and cilantro was bright and fresh, which was the perfect addition to the more savory fritters. Just note the prepared vinaigrette and cornmeal in the recipe have added sugar—so you’ll want to be aware of these additions.
Nutrition: Calories 560, Protein 27g, Total Fat 33g, Fiber 5g, Added Sugars 10g, Sodium 670mg
Sweet and sour eggplant wraps with spiced cashews and bok choy slaw
First things first, this dish is delicious for a veggie-focused plate. The sweet and sour sauce adds depth to the eggplant, which I often find difficult to cook. Plus, I love that Sunbasket keeps the sauce recipe simple: rice vinegar, gluten-free tamari, orange juice, brown sugar, ketchup, and garlic.
That being said, I would have loved for this dish to have more protein. When you’re eating plant-based, it’s important to max out your protein intake, as your body can’t absorb them as well as animal proteins.
Still, this dish was delicious, and I decided to just pair it with a protein shark to get closer to my goal of 30g of protein per meal.
Nutrition: Calories 580, Protein 15g, Total Fat 31g, Fiber 11g, Added Sugars 10g, Sodium 490mg
What I love about Sunbasket
- The dishes are so flavorful. Sunbasket removes the misconception that meal delivery kits are bland. Every prepared vinaigrette and sauce elevated the dish far beyond anything I craft at home—and that’s coming from a self-proclaimed foodie.
- The ingredients look (and taste!) so fresh. Another issue with meal delivery kits? The produce is often past its prime or the proteins don’t match the quality of what I typically source. When I opened my box, it felt like I had raided a Whole Foods.
- The meals are well-balanced. Sunbasket doesn’t advertise itself as a protein-first meal kit, but I still found these entrées delivered (sans the veggie selects). I felt full after my meals and was eager to eat the leftovers the next day.
- The dishes feel complex but take so little time to make. No dish took more than 30 minutes to prepare, and some took less than 15. I actually felt like I could cook on a busy weeknight without derailing my post-work plans.
What’ I’d change
- The veggie dishes need more protein. This isn’t an uncommon take for at-home meal delivery kits. I would love for the dishes to have even more protein—but at least we can confirm they tasted amazing.
- The packaging. Sunbasket is one of the most sustainable meal delivery kits out there, but there’s still a good bit of plastic in every kit. Sure, meal kits avoid food waste, but I’d love to avoid the plastic, too.
Is Sunbasket worth it?
Sunbasket easily earns my stamp of approval. On a busy weeknight, you’re craving a delicious, nutrient-dense meal made with quality ingredients. Sunbasket delivers on all fronts. And even as a solid home cook, I found myself shocked by how easily Sunbasket extended my home cooking skill set. Fritters can now become a staple in my rotation, and I’ll definitely be serving fruit salad at my next dinner party.
The takeaway
Sunbasket makes it easier to enjoy fresh, nutrient-rich meals at home without the stress of meal planning or grocery shopping. The menu offers flexibility with both cook-it-yourself kits and heat-and-serve entrées, all curated by chefs and reviewed by dietitians. During testing, the pescetarian options stood out for their vibrant flavors, fresh produce, and quick prep times—though some vegetarian meals could benefit from extra protein. Overall, it’s a convenient way to eat balanced, satisfying dishes that actually taste like something you’d order at a restaurant.