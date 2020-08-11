My wife and I recently received our first basket, and it's safe to say that we don't miss eating out anymore. Think Southwestern Turkey & Sweet Potato Skillet; Pappardelle With Wilted Spinach, Sweet Peas, & Fresh Ricotta; and Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice Pilaf (no need to ask if there were leftovers). The ability to enjoy restaurant-quality foods from the comfort of home is one of the most important ways for the 56% of us who used to eat out three times a week to keep the fire alive in the kitchen (metaphorically, that is). Luckily, with Fresh & Ready, we're now able to enjoy delicious-tasting meals made straight from our home all week long!