Consider that it's possible to be both empowered and loved. Rocking the boat, disagreeing, being disliked, and being angry are all parts of being a full human. Unlearning that you need to hide your true emotions and way of being in order to receive love takes time and practice. This piece is an invitation to listen to the internal whispers, pay attention to your eye rolls, and notice the times you swallow when you want to scream. These are all doors toward self-healing by honoring, not hiding, what is real and true for you.