Gut Health For Growing Humans: 3 Reasons Your Kids Need Probiotics*

When we talk about gut health, we’re really looking at the health of our intestinal microbiome. Made up of complex communities of bacteria, our gut microbiome directly supports immunity, assists in energy metabolism from the nutrition we eat, and even plays a key role in behavior and mood. But these benefits aren’t just for grown ups. Studies have provided evidence that probiotics support a wide range of health areas during childhood* As it turns out, the earlier we can get on top of our gut health, the better.

And how do we do that? One way is taking care of our “enteric” microbiome (the trillions of bacteria inhabiting our digestive tract) with the support of probiotics.* For our littles, that might include getting them started on ChildLife Essentials® Probiotics.* Convenient and easy to take, these supplements were developed by a pediatrician using only clean ingredients, and zero artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. With as much exuberance as kids tend to have, daily probiotics may not have crossed your mind. But here are the three top reasons to get them started on this game-changing health routine:*