Guided Meditation to Energize Your Body

Breathe in and breathe out. Feel the healing energy now moving over your neck and shoulders, down your arms to your finger tips and over your heart center. Feel the warmth and love within your heart. Allow this healing positive energy to fill you with unconditional love. Breathe in and breathe out. Feel the healing energy move down your body into your hips and down your legs all the way to your toes. Feel as the healing positive energy grounds you to the Earth. Feel grounded, centered and supported. Breathe in and breathe out. Your whole body is now filled with positive healing energy. Allowing the positive energy to flow freely through your body. With each breath feel this energy growing stronger and stronger. Inhale and exhale. Inhale and exhale. Again inhale and exhale.