The ingredient lineup is impressive: As I always preface, I do prefer to get my nutrients from whole foods. That said, when I do choose to take a supplement, I am extremely particular about the ingredients. With 1,000 mg of vitamin C, plus ashwagandha, elderberry, turmeric, and ginger (to name a few), this is a powerhouse immune support supplement. The use of a clinically researched form of ashwagandha, in particular, sets it apart from others I’ve seen.