I've Been Taking Grüns Immün Gummies for 30 Days — Here's My Honest Review
Raise your hand if your approach to immune support is more reactive than proactive. We've all been there: You feel sniffles coming on, so you suddenly prioritize your vitamin C, zinc, elderberry, and so on. Then, as soon as you feel back to normal, those habits fall by the wayside.
But like most aspects of health and well-being, building a strong immune system works best when you take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.
As someone who falls more into the former category, my interest was piqued when I learned about Immün Gummies from Grüns. The supplement supports immune health with a blend of vitamins, adaptogens, and plant-based ingredients delivered in a delicious gummy format.*
I was already a fan of the brand after reviewing its viral Superfood Greens Gummies, which I found surprisingly convenient compared to traditional greens powders. So I decided to test the Immün gummies to see how they stacked up.
What are Grüns Immün Gummies?
Where the original Grüns gummies are designed as a comprehensive daily multivitamin and greens supplement, Immün is purpose-built for immune defense—and the formula reflects that.
Each daily pack has 13 targeted ingredients formulated to support your body's natural immune response, stress resilience, and gut health.* Like all Grüns products, Immün is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and made with no artificial colors or flavors. And yes, comes in both low-sugar and sugar-free varieties.
What's in Grüns Immün?
The ingredient list is where Immün really shines. Rather than relying on a single hero ingredient like vitamin C, this formula stacks 13 well-researched compounds:
- Vitamin C (1,000 mg): A cornerstone of immune function, vitamin C has strong antioxidant properties that help protect the immune system1 and support antibody production*
- Vitamin D3: Vitamin D is closely tied to immune health and energy, and 29% of adults2 are deficient in it (especially in the areas of the world that don’t get as much year-round sunlight).
- Zinc: Zinc affects multiple aspects of the immune system and even acts as an antioxidant3 by fighting off free radicals.*
- Vitamin B6 & B12: Promotes energy metabolism and cellular function, which both play a key role in how well your immune system operates*
- KSM-66® Ashwagandha: Enhances stress resilience and balance, as one of the most clinically researched forms of ashwagandha4*
- Holy Basil: Supports the body's stress response and cognitive function5*
- Elderberry: Offers immune support*
- Ginger Root: Boosts digestion and has natural antioxidants that promote the body's natural inflammatory response*
- MCT Oil: Encourages the absorption of the fat-soluble nutrients in the formula, while alsopromoting microbiome balance6.*
- Prebiotic Fiber:Supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, because gut health and immune health are closely linked*
- Turmeric (Curcuma longa): Fosters the body's natural inflammatory response (and has antioxidant properties7)*
- Black Pepper: Enhances the absorption8 of turmeric*
FYI
My experience after 30 days
After taking the gummies for a month, the biggest thing that stood out to me was how easy they were to incorporate into my routine.
Each serving comes in an individual packet, which makes them really convenient to take on the go. I love that I can throw a pack in my bag or keep them on my desk without having to measure or mix anything or swallow any pills.
As for results, immunity is obviously hard to measure, especially in a short window. I didn’t get sick during the 30 days I was taking them (but I also don’t get sick very often). What I did notice was a peace-of-mind factor. Taking them daily made me feel like I was being proactive about supporting my immune system rather than only thinking about it when I felt run down.*
What I love about the Gruns Immun Gummies
The ingredient lineup is impressive: As I always preface, I do prefer to get my nutrients from whole foods. That said, when I do choose to take a supplement, I am extremely particular about the ingredients. With 1,000 mg of vitamin C, plus ashwagandha, elderberry, turmeric, and ginger (to name a few), this is a powerhouse immune support supplement. The use of a clinically researched form of ashwagandha, in particular, sets it apart from others I’ve seen.
I genuinely enjoy the taste: The sour pineapple flavor with the herbal, slightly spicy kick from the ginger and turmeric is unlike any other gummy supplement I’ve had before. By no means does this taste like your standard candy gummy bear, but it certainly doesn’t taste like a vitamin either. I actually really look forward to these each morning!
There’s no added sugar: For a gummy supplement, this fact alone is a big deal. I've skipped plenty of gummy vitamins over the years because of unnecessary sugar, so the no-sugar option was a real selling point. If you do prefer something sweeter, you can opt for the low-sugar variety, which has 7 grams of sugar per serving.
They’re portable and convenient: The individual grab-and-go packs are one of my favorite things about the entire Grüns line. Whether commuting, traveling, or just running out the door, I love the convenience of being able to just grab a pack (or a few) and toss it in my bag.
Every batch is third-party tested and the brand is transparent about sourcing: This is another must for me when selecting supplements. Every batch is tested for heavy metals, microbial contaminants, and label claims. And I like that Grüns is transparent about how it sources its ingredients.
One thing I’d change about the Grüns Immun Gummies
One tiny qualm is that the gummies can leave a yellow tint on surfaces or fingers, likely because of the turmeric. As someone who cooks with this ingredient a lot, I was pretty unfazed by this detail—but it’s something to be aware of.
If I placed the gummies directly on my counter before eating them, they would leave faint yellow marks that I had to wipe off. I also noticed a little color on my fingers after touching them. It always washes off easily, but again just something to keep in mind.
Who should try Grüns Immün
Grüns Immün is a great fit for anyone who wants to be more consistent about supporting their immune health but struggles to maintain the habit with traditional pills or powders. If you value a clean ingredient list, appreciate a no-added-sugar option, and want something genuinely convenient for travel or a busy schedule, this one is worth trying.
Pros
- Easy to incorporate into a daily routine
- Individual packets make them convenient for travel
- Not overly sweet and option for no added sugar
- Pleasant flavor with a slight ginger/turmeric kick
- Impressive ingredient list
Cons
- Can leave yellow marks on fingers or surfaces due to turmeric
- Like most supplements, immune benefits are difficult to measure directly
The takeaway
If you're someone who tends to reach for immune supplements only when you're already feeling run-down, Grüns Immün is worth adding to your daily routine before you get there.* The ingredient list is strong, the taste is genuinely great, and the grab-and-go format makes it one of the easier daily additions to actually stick with.
I'll be continuing my subscription and would recommend it to anyone looking to be a little more proactive about their immune health.
8 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4069036/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/vitamin-d-deficiency-and-insufficiency-among-us-adults-prevalence-predictors-and-clinical-implications/44E436843510FE6BDE856D5BCB9C651F
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10801958
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Ashwagandha-HealthProfessional/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26571987/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC444260/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464615000092?via%3Dihub
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9619120/