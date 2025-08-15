Got 5 Minutes? Research Says Do This To Boost Brain Health Fast
Feel like you don’t have time for brain-boosting workouts? Good news: You might only need five minutes. A new study suggests that just a few minutes of heart-pumping activity, like brisk walking or light jogging, can meaningfully sharpen your mind, especially as you get older.
Why it matters
With cognitive decline becoming a growing concern as we age, simple lifestyle habits that support brain health are more important than ever. While we often hear that physical exercise is good for the brain, this new research highlights just how little you need to see real benefits.
The science behind it
Researchers analyzed data from ~ 650 adults, using wrist-worn activity trackers and detailed cognitive assessments. Their goal? To understand how people’s daily activities, including sleep, sedentary time, and physical movement, affect brain function.
Here’s what they found:
- Around 5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity (like brisk walking) was linked to better processing speed, working memory, and executive function (the skills you use to plan, focus, and multitask).
- People who went from no moderate-to-vigorous activity to just a few minutes per day saw the biggest brain boost.
- These effects held up regardless of participants' age, sex, education, or genetic risk for Alzheimer’s (APOE4).
The takeaway
You don’t need a full workout to support your brain health; just a few minutes of movement can make a big difference. So, whether it’s a quick walk around the block or a short dance break, those moments of motion may help you stay sharper, longer.