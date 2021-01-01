Going All In: 3 Reasons Deeply Exploring Your Interests Is Worth The Time & Energy

When it comes to exploring your interests, it’s all about going deep to discover (and rediscover) what you feel most connected to. If you ask us, the key to a fulfilled life is finding activities that challenge you, teach you about yourself, and enrich your everyday experiences.

This month, we’re partnering with Lexus to bring you four All In challenges to inspire you to push your limits. Lexus went All In on the new 2021 IS and the result is a sport sedan that looks as thrilling as it feels. We’re following their lead and introducing four challenges that will prompt your own discovery experiences and hopefully, a fresh perspective and renewed energy just like the one you get when behind the wheel of the IS.

Why is it worth the time and energy?