mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Lexus
PAID CONTENT FOR Lexus

Going All In: 3 Reasons Deeply Exploring Your Interests Is Worth The Time & Energy

Brand Strategist By Meg Phillips
Going All In: 3 Reasons Deeply Exploring Your Interests Is Worth The Time & Energy

Image by Lexus

January 1, 2021

When it comes to exploring your interests, it’s all about going deep to discover (and rediscover) what you feel most connected to. If you ask us, the key to a fulfilled life is finding activities that challenge you, teach you about yourself, and enrich your everyday experiences. 

This month, we’re partnering with Lexus to bring you four All In challenges to inspire you to push your limits. Lexus went All In on the new 2021 IS and the result is a sport sedan that looks as thrilling as it feels. We’re following their lead and introducing four challenges that will prompt your own discovery experiences and hopefully, a fresh perspective and renewed energy just like the one you get when behind the wheel of the IS. 

Why is it worth the time and energy? 

Challenge Is Exciting:

A static life (and mind) doesn’t get your heart skipping a beat. Pushing yourself outside your comfort zone, increasing the level of difficulty, and going deeper in your exploration of hobbies not only makes you smile, but will give you that sense of accomplishment that comes only when you’ve really challenged yourself. It’s the same reason you don’t run the same route at the same pace every day. You’ve got to spice things up to get the high! When you test the limits, you’ll discover something great and maybe even something you didn’t know possible. 

Advertisement

Connection To Others:

When you connect with activities, hobbies, and passions that make you feel like YOU at your core, you’re better able to connect with those around you. Passion makes purpose, and it’s something we’re all drawn to in one another. Be the one that elevates the room because you live your life going ALL IN. You’ll find positivity and connection in unexpected places. 

Learning = Longevity:

It’s important to keep the synapses firing, especially as we fall into habits that, healthy or not, can hold us back from experiencing and learning new things. Your brain is elastic and knowledge-hungry, so make sure you “feed your brain” just as you would your body! What you consume goes well beyond what’s on your plate: it’s what’s on your TV, your social calendar, and reading list. 

Be sure to check out our Instagram and sign up for newsletters this month to stay up-to-date with challenges. From cooking and flexibility to sustainable swaps and making learning a habit, mbg x Lexus will be your All In guides to kick off 2021 right. Surface learning isn’t enough this year, it’s time to get intentional. 

Advertisement
Meg Phillips
Meg Phillips Brand Strategist
Meg Phillips is a Brand Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from Columbia University in the City of New York. She has worked at many top publications and brands...

More On This Topic

Routines

This 8-Minute Routine Targets Your Deep Core Muscles (No Crunches Needed)

Dino Malvone
This 8-Minute Routine Targets Your Deep Core Muscles (No Crunches Needed)
Routines

Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move

Sarah Regan
Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

This Healthier Spaghetti Alfredo Uses A 5-Ingredient Plant-Based Sauce

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Spaghetti Alfredo Uses A 5-Ingredient Plant-Based Sauce
Recipes

You Won't Believe These 4 Easy Chia Pudding Recipes Are Healthy

Eliza Sullivan
You Won't Believe These 4 Easy Chia Pudding Recipes Are Healthy
Beauty

Reviving Old Mascara + 4 Other Lash Mistakes Experts See All The Time

Jamie Schneider
Reviving Old Mascara + 4 Other Lash Mistakes Experts See All The Time
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Try This Secret Recipe French Women Eat To Reset Their Beauty Routine

Stacey Shillington, N.D.
Try This Secret Recipe French Women Eat To Reset Their Beauty Routine
Integrative Health

How This Biohacker Uses Reverse Intermittent Fasting To Improve His Sleep

Dave Asprey
How This Biohacker Uses Reverse Intermittent Fasting To Improve His Sleep
Climate Change

Why We Can't Talk About Lung Health Without Talking About Climate Change

Michael J. Stephen, MD
Why We Can't Talk About Lung Health Without Talking About Climate Change
Beauty

How To Pick The Best Mascara For Your Needs: Length, Curl, Definition & More

Alexandra Engler
How To Pick The Best Mascara For Your Needs: Length, Curl, Definition & More
Integrative Health

Why You Should Drink A Cup Of Coffee Before Napping, From A Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Drink A Cup Of Coffee Before Napping, From A Sleep Doctor
Spirituality

Your Inner Voice Probably Knows What's Best—Are You Listening To It?

Sarah Regan
Your Inner Voice Probably Knows What's Best—Are You Listening To It?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/going-all-in-3-reasons-deeply-exploring-your-interests-is-worth-time-and-energy

Your article and new folder have been saved!