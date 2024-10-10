Advertisement
This Ginger Kombucha Mule Makes The Perfect Gut-Friendly Cocktail (Or Mocktail!)
Yes, you read that right—this tea-and-tonic queen loves a cocktail too. My favorite spirited beverages are light, gently sweetened, and packed with redeeming ingredients like fresh herbs, freshly squeezed fruits, and bold spices.
Kombucha is both a wonderful mix-in for cocktails and a low-ABV alcohol stand-in on its own, thanks to its depth and puckering flavor.
In this tonic, zesty ginger kombucha pairs deliciously with a squeeze of fresh lime. If you're not looking to imbibe, a splash of sparkling water and a sprig of fresh mint make for an elevated zero-proof cocktail.
Ginger Kombucha Mule
Makes 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- A few fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish (optional)
- Juice of ½ lime
- 1 ounce vodka, sparkling water, or alcohol-free spirit
- 1 cup ginger kombucha
- Lime slices and fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- To your favorite cocktail glass, add the mint. Muddle with a spoon or muddler, releasing some of the oils. Add the lime juice and vodka. Stir to combine.
- Top with ice, then slowly add the ginger kombucha. If desired, garnish with lime and mint. Sip and be delighted!
Reprinted with permission from Super Tonics: 75 Adaptogen-Packed Recipes to Boost Immunity, Sleep, Beauty, and Wellness. Text copyright © 2023 by Meredith Youngson. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Jocelynne Flor. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
