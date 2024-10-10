Skip to Content
This Ginger Kombucha Mule Makes The Perfect Gut-Friendly Cocktail (Or Mocktail!)

Meredith Youngson
Meredith Youngson
October 10, 2024
By Meredith Youngson
Food Writer & Holistic Nutritionist
Meredith Youngson is a holistic nutritionist, professional recipe developer, and founder of Lake & Oak Tea Co.
Ginger Kombucha Mocktail
Image by Jocelynne Flor
October 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Yes, you read that right—this tea-and-tonic queen loves a cocktail too. My favorite spirited beverages are light, gently sweetened, and packed with redeeming ingredients like fresh herbs, freshly squeezed fruits, and bold spices.

Kombucha is both a wonderful mix-in for cocktails and a low-ABV alcohol stand-in on its own, thanks to its depth and puckering flavor.

In this tonic, zesty ginger kombucha pairs deliciously with a squeeze of fresh lime. If you're not looking to imbibe, a splash of sparkling water and a sprig of fresh mint make for an elevated zero-proof cocktail.

Ginger Kombucha Mule

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients

  • A few fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish (optional)
  • Juice of ½ lime
  • 1 ounce vodka, sparkling water, or alcohol-free spirit
  • 1 cup ginger kombucha
  • Lime slices and fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. To your favorite cocktail glass, add the mint. Muddle with a spoon or muddler, releasing some of the oils. Add the lime juice and vodka. Stir to combine.
  2. Top with ice, then slowly add the ginger kombucha. If desired, garnish with lime and mint. Sip and be delighted!

READ MORE: The 8 Healthiest Alcoholic Drinks, According to Dietitians

Reprinted with permission from Super Tonics: 75 Adaptogen-Packed Recipes to Boost Immunity, Sleep, Beauty, and Wellness. Text copyright © 2023 by Meredith Youngson. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Jocelynne Flor. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

