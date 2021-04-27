The Gift Guide For Mindful Moms: 6 Unique Ideas She’ll Love

Parenting: the job that asks us to bring it all to the table. And not the kind that ends at 5 p.m. everyday or guarantees a lunch hour. Running a family is a literal full-time gig, and that’s why we’re open to all the help we can get.

Many moms have found that help by practicing mindfulness — and naturally, we’re all about that. As they say, mommin’ ain't easy. The lack of “me-time,” constant busyness, and around-the-clock nurturing are all demanding on mind, body, and soul. But practicing mindfulness helps moms keep that cup full as they take on the day. We all know those mamas who take their mindfulness practice seriously (or aspire to), so we’ve compiled most unique gifts ideas to support that journey, just in time for Mother’s Day.

1. Gift her peace-of-mind with an aromatherapy diffuser. Practicing mindfulness is all about staying connected to the body, and stimulating our senses is a simple way to do that. Every mom will swoon over the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser — which doubles as a piece of ceramic decor, while misting the entire house with soothing aromas for peace-of-mind. For busy moms, it’s the little things that matter: like a deep breath of freshly-scented air.