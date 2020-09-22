Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination
Sensitive skin can be difficult to identify. It can show up as redness, dryness, acne, sensitivity to certain products or environmental conditions, mental stress, and more. And, when our skin is reacting to something, we're quick to try to "fix" the sign with active ingredients and harsh treatments that can irritate the skin even more! More is not always more, especially when it comes to stressed skin.
Between changes in weather, a sharp incline in the stress we're feeling, and harsh ingredients found in some skin care products, it is unsurprising to see that search trends for sensitive skin are skyrocketing.
It's time to put an end to that cycle and learn how to identify when your skin is stressed and take steps to help soothe your skin, strengthen its outer layers, and get back to balanced. To help you do this, mbg is launching a Sensitive Skin destination with Burt's Bees, designed to help you analyze and recover your stressed skin.
We'll offer up topical and habitual solutions that will help you and your skin to breathe easier. At mbg, we're all about seeking skin solutions without obsession. When scanning the skin's surface, we analyze what's going on outside and inside the individual, taking the complete well-being into account before deciding a course of action.
Skin care is self-care. mbg Sensitive Skin will make sure you take the necessary steps to alleviate your topical and internal stresses. Remember that flare-ups, like emotions, can be temporary. Take a deep breath; we're here to help you explore solutions that work for your unique skin and self.