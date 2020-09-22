mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Burt's Bees
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination

Image by mbgCreative x OHLAMOUR STUDIO x W2 PHOTOGRAPHY x STUDIO FIRMA / Stocksy

September 22, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Sensitive skin can be difficult to identify. It can show up as redness, dryness, acne, sensitivity to certain products or environmental conditions, mental stress, and more. And, when our skin is reacting to something, we’re quick to try to ‘fix’ the sign with active ingredients and harsh treatments that can irritate the skin even more! More is not always more, especially when it comes to stressed skin. 

Between changes in weather, a sharp incline in the stress we’re feeling, and harsh ingredients found in some skincare products, it is unsurprising to see that search trends for sensitive skin are skyrocketing. 

It’s time to put an end to that cycle and learn how to identify when your skin is stressed, and take steps to help soothe your skin, strengthen its outer layers, and get back to balanced. To help you do this, mbg is launching a Sensitive Skin destination with Burt’s Bees, designed to help you analyze and recover your stressed skin.

Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination

Image by STUDIO FIRMA / Stocksy

We’ll offer up topical and habitual solutions that will help you and your skin to breathe easier. At mbg, we’re all about seeking skin solves without obsession. When scanning the skin’s surface, we analyze what’s going on outside and inside the individual, taking the complete well-being into account before deciding a course of action. 

Skin care is self-care. mbg Sensitive Skin will make sure you take the necessary steps to alleviate your topical and internal stresses. Remember that flare-ups, like emotions, can be temporary. Take a deep breath, we’re here to help you explore solutions that work for your unique skin and self. 

Advertisement
Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Weird Reason You May Have Chapped Lips Right Now (No, It's Not The Weather)

Jamie Schneider
The Weird Reason You May Have Chapped Lips Right Now (No, It's Not The Weather)
Home

Using Essential Oils In The Dryer: Good Idea Or Recipe For Disaster?

Emma Loewe
Using Essential Oils In The Dryer: Good Idea Or Recipe For Disaster?
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Integrative Health

The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective

Emma Loewe
The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective
Love

The Real Reasons You're Dreaming Of Your Ex (It's Not What You Think)

Marci Moberg, M.S.
The Real Reasons You're Dreaming Of Your Ex (It's Not What You Think)
Integrative Health

Spider Venom May Help Manage IBS Pain, Says Research (15 Years In The Making)

Abby Moore
Spider Venom May Help Manage IBS Pain, Says Research (15 Years In The Making)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Support Your Brain Health (& Sweet Tooth) With These Dark Chocolate Truffles

Danielle Shine
Support Your Brain Health (& Sweet Tooth) With These Dark Chocolate Truffles
Spirituality

Libra Season Is Here To Bring Synergy & Pleasure, No Matter Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
Libra Season Is Here To Bring Synergy & Pleasure, No Matter Your Zodiac Sign
Integrative Health

Taking A Hot Bath This Many Times A Week May Support Metabolic Health

Abby Moore
Taking A Hot Bath This Many Times A Week May Support Metabolic Health
Recipes

Ayesha Curry's Sheet Pan Chicken Will Be Your Go-To Weeknight Dinner

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry's Sheet Pan Chicken Will Be Your Go-To Weeknight Dinner
Sex

The Complicated Relationship Between Sex & UTIs (And What The Science Actually Says)

Abby Moore
The Complicated Relationship Between Sex & UTIs (And What The Science Actually Says)
Food Trends

6 Healthy-ish Trader Joe's Treats: Fall-Flavor Edition (Yes, Pumpkin)

Eliza Sullivan
6 Healthy-ish Trader Joe's Treats: Fall-Flavor Edition (Yes, Pumpkin)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/get-your-skin-back-to-balanced-with-our-new-sensitive-skin-destination

Your article and new folder have been saved!