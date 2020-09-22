Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination

Sensitive skin can be difficult to identify. It can show up as redness, dryness, acne, sensitivity to certain products or environmental conditions, mental stress, and more. And, when our skin is reacting to something, we’re quick to try to ‘fix’ the sign with active ingredients and harsh treatments that can irritate the skin even more! More is not always more, especially when it comes to stressed skin.

Between changes in weather, a sharp incline in the stress we’re feeling, and harsh ingredients found in some skincare products, it is unsurprising to see that search trends for sensitive skin are skyrocketing.

It’s time to put an end to that cycle and learn how to identify when your skin is stressed, and take steps to help soothe your skin, strengthen its outer layers, and get back to balanced. To help you do this, mbg is launching a Sensitive Skin destination with Burt’s Bees, designed to help you analyze and recover your stressed skin.