We love celebrating women at the top of their game. In our new series Game On, we're interviewing top athletes about their well-being routines—covering everything from nutrition that makes them feel strong to the moments that bring them joy.

During her final year playing basketball at Stanford University, Cameron Brink became a household name. It was a watershed year for women’s basketball—one in which the NCAA championship tournament garnered record-breaking views and young athletes became instant superstars.

And while Brink’s fame seemed to happen overnight, it was clearly the result of years of hard work and an impressive college career. Her team was the 2021 NCAA champions and four-time Pac-12 champions from 2021 to 2024. Brink herself has earned several Pac-12 Player of the Year awards, a three-time Associated Press All-American, WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award, and more. And earlier this year, she became the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

I was able to snag some time with Brink while she’s recovering from an ACL injury, and we chatted about what this past year has been like for her, how she’s adjusting to her routine in the WNBA, and how she cares for herself.

mindbodygreen: what are your game day essentials?

Cameron Brink: I'm still getting my routine down [now that I’m in the WNBA], but one thing I find essential is a nap. I didn’t used to be a napper, but now I take one before every single game. I also like to listen to a meditation on my phone. For me, it’s just about taking time for myself.

I also love having an Ollipop. I have a sweet tooth—I have to have a sweet treat every day—and having a good beverage on hand helps satisfy that. My favorite one is Watermelon Lime. I need things that give me joy on game day, because they can be so stressful. It’s about trying to balance it all out.

mbg: I can imagine game days are stressful. How do you mentally prepare going into a game?

Brink: I’ve been doing some long-term work leading up to the games by working with a sports psychologist. Through the WNBA we have some great people to work with, which has been awesome. But that work takes more time.

In the moment, I like to take some time to do breathwork. It's very important for me to have that time to recenter.

I was such a skeptic of it before. I was like, Really? My breath is going to do all that? But it’s become my biggest tool! The games can be such a loud, crazy environment—so anything that you can use to quiet down before everything gets crazy is important.

Don’t get me wrong, I also listen to music and we'll dance as a team—so it's a mix of both. But I'm definitely a more anxious person, so to get ready for those types of environments it’s important to settle down.

mbg: speaking of settling down—I can imagine sleep can be hard before big games. What is your sleep routine?

Brink: The best thing I’ve learned is to just build your habits so they can be consistent. That way when you do it before bed, it just feels like you’re going through what you’re doing every night—even on the nights before big events.

I go through my whole skin care routine—I love skin care—and then my boyfriend and I will watch a show together. You’re really not supposed to be on screens before bed, so we at least try to put our phones away.

Overall, it’s just keeping every night as normal as possible. I remember in college before a national game I tried to do all these crazy, different things. But I think the nights you switch it up, you end up being more anxious.

mbg: what foods make you feel strongest?

Brink: I'm not a picky eater—I'm also not the healthiest eater. But of course, I make sure I get my basics.

I’ll do a bowl or something where I can eat complex carbs like a sweet potato, healthy fats like an avocado or olive oil, and a good amount of protein. Before games, it’s more carbs.

And like I said I’m a big sweet treat person—so I get that once a day usually.

mbg: What’s your recovery routine? How do you care for your body after a game or practice?

Brink: My favorite recovery brand is Hyperice by far. They have the best recovery boots. I was given a pair that are portable—not the ones you plug into the big battery—which is great because we travel so much. Being able to bring them with me everywhere has been great.

It’s all about getting the blood flowing, especially when you’re on a plane. It’s really bad to just be sitting and being so sedentary.

mbg: What are some things you look forward to off the court? I know you’re recovering right now…

Brink: I've really kind of leaned into being a girly girl, especially this season. I like to shop. I like to do my makeup. I like to do my skin care. I feel like it’s super meditative for me, getting ready for things.

I also have a brand new puppy. She’s been the light of my life right now. She’s such a good girl and pets are truly therapy.

mbg: You’ve mentioned beauty twice now so I have to ask—what products are you loving right now? I’m a beauty writer myself, so I have to know…

Brink: I feel like in another life I would review products.

mbg: You can still do it!

Brink: You know, you're right—I need to finish my undergrad first though.

Anyway, I just tried Hailey Bieber’s new Rhode The Pocket Blush, which I really do love. But the one product that’s my go-to is the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. I’m a sweaty girl, which is kind of gross, so this setting spray helps keep things in place. But it has to be the mat one, because it still gives you a shine, but I feel like it lasts longer.

Like for example—I never sleep in my makeup, but last night I did, and when I woke up, it still looked good. I’m a true testament to the fact that you can sleep in your makeup and it will still look good.

mbg: We’re in this really amazing moment in sports right now in which women’s sports are getting so much more attention than they have in the past, which I think is great for little girls to see. Girls have so many more role models to look up to! What advice might you have for them?

Brink: I actually hold a camp for young girls in Beaverton, Oregon. It's probably my fourth year doing the camp now. It’s just for Oregon girls now, but it's all about giving back to them.

And my main messaging is just to stay involved in sports! Or even if your hobby is not a sport—maybe at the end of the day, you’re just like I really don’t like sports—just stay involved in something where people challenge you. It’s important to feel like you’re growing every day. These activities are also important for building bonds and friendships.

I feel like basketball is just such a great opportunity for that. During the camp, we obviously go through a lot of skill work, but my favorite part is the lunch Q & A. We just sit down and we have frank conversations. I'm an open book. I tell them they can ask me anything, and we have great conversations.

I’m big on giving back in what little ways I can.

mbg: Speaking of making bonds—being a teammate is obviously such a big part of basketball. What makes a great teammate? How do you show up for your team?

Brink: [Since my ACL injury] I feel like my role on the team has changed. I feel like it’s given me the opportunity to pour in all the way into being a great teammate and being there for my people. Game days look different for me right now, but I can still sit on the bench and be a great cheerleader for my teammates.

I feel like in the WNBA, there’s a stigma of veterans only looking out for themselves. Or that the people are only there for the paycheck. But my team is really special.

So while it sucks being out, I get a lot of joy pouring into them and being there.

mbg: You know, playing basketball professionally is interesting because it’s obviously something that you love and have loved your whole life—but it’s also a job. And a stressful job at that. In what moments are you able to find that child-like joy again?

Brink: It’s been such a crazy year for me, but I can truly say that I’m so lucky to play this sport for a living because every day is filled with so many of those little pockets of joy. Walking into the gym with my new puppy. Talking with my teammates. Making these bonds. I also find a lot of joy on game days.