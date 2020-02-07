Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the fiercest of them all? The competition heats up this Sunday, February 9, at 2:33 a.m. EST, as the annual full moon in Leo struts across the night skies. Under this lunar light, we'll all feel like putting our best (rhinestone-studded, clear-heeled) foot forward. Or just settle down with your drink of choice for some epic people-watching this weekend.

February’s full moon is called the Snow Moon in the Old Farmer's Almanac for obvious reasons since there's likely to be powder on the ground in the northern hemisphere at this time of year. But chilly outdoor air can't tamp down the blazing heat of this fire sign. The zodiac's lion is passionate, playful, and theatrical. With the Leo full moon turning everyone into scene-stealers and spotlight hounds, the drama could amplify. Whether this plays out on a red carpet or in your own living room is your call. But no matter your GPS coordinates, try to be aware of your "audience." Are they receptive to the show you're putting on...or not? While it's fine to be over-the-top, it's important to know when that verges on "too much" or "too soon."

So no, this might NOT be the best night to try to open a deep dialogue about the trouble spots in a relationship. In an attempt to solve problems, you may just cause more! That said, an attraction that's been bubbling may be ready to break through the surface. Make your move! Meow! Awooo!