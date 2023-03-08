From Beauty To Pre-Workout, 7 Surprising Ways We’re Using Raw Manuka Honey

1. For your pre-workout boost.

If elite athletes and strength coaches are using Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey pre-workout… We’re listening. Because it’s composed of mostly carbohydrates, this honey is like a clean and natural burst of energy before you hit the spin class or yoga studio. Research even confirms that honey can help improve endurance “due to its natural nutritious content and antioxidant properties.”

2. For gut support.

Raw Manuka honey is well known for helping support immunity. What’s less discussed is its connection to gut support. With antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties, raw Manuka honey can help maintain a healthy gut and even ward off bacteria. But it also contains oligosaccharides , a type of sugar that doubles as a prebiotic. A 2014 study3 even proved that Manuka honey can inhibit the growth of H. pylori, a harmful stomach bacteria.

3. For brightening skin care.