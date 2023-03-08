From Beauty To Pre-Workout, 7 Surprising Ways We’re Using Raw Manuka Honey
We’re all about a drizzle of honey in our smoothies, over our yogurt and granola, or in our favorite baked goods. And nothing beats a spoonful of this golden elixir in a cup of herbal tea when we’re feeling unwell… But if this is all you’re using honey for, you’re likely missing out.
Honey has been harnessed for its medicinal properties for thousands of years1. And while all types of honey have benefits to boot, Comvita’s UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey is one of the most potent you’ll find. From your skin care to your pre-workout routine, you won’t believe all the ways this honey can support our well-being.
But first: What is raw Manuka honey? Why is it so powerful?
Raw Manuka honey comes from Manuka flowers in the pristine forests of New Zealand—and like all honey, its properties are connected to its origin. Because the bees that make it feed on this type of flower only, raw Manuka honey is considered a monofloral honey. It’s full of phenolic and flavonoid compounds that assist with antioxidant activity, but also a compound called methylglyoxal (MGO)2, uniquely known for its antimicrobial properties.
Raw Manuka honey is celebrated for its potency, but its powerful compounds come in different concentrations known as the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF). Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey contains one of the highest concentrations of Manuka compounds. So how can you make the most of this superfood? For starters, it’s more than a cup of tea on a cold afternoon.
7 surprising ways to use raw Manuka honey.
1. For your pre-workout boost.
If elite athletes and strength coaches are using Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey pre-workout… We’re listening. Because it’s composed of mostly carbohydrates, this honey is like a clean and natural burst of energy before you hit the spin class or yoga studio. Research even confirms that honey can help improve endurance “due to its natural nutritious content and antioxidant properties.”
2. For gut support.
Raw Manuka honey is well known for helping support immunity. What’s less discussed is its connection to gut support. With antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties, raw Manuka honey can help maintain a healthy gut and even ward off bacteria. But it also contains oligosaccharides, a type of sugar that doubles as a prebiotic. A 2014 study3 even proved that Manuka honey can inhibit the growth of H. pylori, a harmful stomach bacteria.
3. For brightening skin care.
Research4 has proven that raw Manuka honey has soothing effects on our skin due to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Yes, we’re adding another step to your skin care routine, but this DIY Brightening Mask can’t be missed. Mix two tablespoons of Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and two drops of tea tree oil. Spread a thick layer on your face, thoroughly rinse after 10-15 minutes, and glow on.
4. For luscious locks.
Honey has natural emollient, humectant, soothing, and hair conditioning properties5. Combine Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey Honey with your favorite hair mask products to take your hair care routine to the next level. Enjoy the extra shine, volume, and softness.
5. For muscle recovery.
When we workout, we intentionally put strain on our muscles. While this is key for building strength, it can also cause oxidative stress, producing free radicals which in turn create muscle damage and impaired performance6. Raw Manuka honey is a rich source of antioxidants6, which help fend off these free radicals and aid in the recovery process.
6. For seasonal immune support.
When cold and flu season swing back around—we’re all ears for ways to support a healthy immune system. (And bonus points if it’s natural!) Studies have shown that raw Manuka honey “has potent inhibitory activity against the influenza virus”7 thanks to its antiviral properties.
7. For a spoonful of sweetness.
There are a lot of surprising ways to reap the benefits of Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey, but à la Occam’s razor, sometimes the simplest answer is best. Whether you’ve got a sweet craving, feel a tickle in your throat, or simply want to treat your body to the powerful properties of raw Manuka honey, grab your spoon and dive into your new favorite ritual.
Stay golden.
Honey is one of those gifts from nature you can’t help but feel grateful for. That’s why Comvita only offers the most premium, pure, well-researched, and sustainably sourced Manuka products possible. This brand has devoted itself to upholding standards and exceeding expectations of quality and efficacy for half a century. Its creamed-to-perfection taste is reason alone to stock up on Comvita UMF™ 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey, let alone all these surprising ideas. But no matter how you use it: With Comvita on your spoon, you’re golden.
