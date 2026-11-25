I Tried Fresh Meals For 1 Week — Here's My Honest Review As An RD
One thing I always prioritize as a dietitian is eating fresh, balanced meals. But I’m also interested in creative, low-effort ways to do that (because I also get fatigued from meal prepping every weekend).
I've tried just about every type of meal delivery service, from meal kits that send you the ingredients to cook at home to fully prepared meals that just need a quick reheat. So when I had the opportunity to try Fresh—a new subscription meal plan of ready-to-eat meals delivered fresh—I was intrigued. I liked the brand's focus on scratch-made meals, which are made by chefs in small kitchens and reheat in 3 minutes or less.
So, I let Fresh plan my meals for a week. This was my experience, and my honest review of Fresh meal delivery.
What is Fresh?
Fresh is a prepared meal delivery service that sends fully cooked, refrigerated meals straight to your door. Unlike meal kits, which require you to do the cooking yourself, Fresh meals are ready to eat in about 3 minutes. You can heat them in the microwave or on the stovetop (my preferred method).
The big selling point for me is that all meals are made completely from scratch. They're chef-crafted and dietitian-approved, never frozen, and are completely free from seed oils, even in sauces and dressings.
Here's what else to know before ordering:
- Dietary preferences: Fresh offers several different menus to account for various dietary preferences. You can choose from: traditional, Plant Based, Paleo, Keto, GLP-1, Low Carb, High Protein, and Gluten Free menus. All dietary categories are available at the same price.
- Pricing: Meals range from approximately $9 to $13 each, depending on your weekly order size.
- Weekly meal plans: Choose from boxes containing 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, or 20 meals per week.
- Menu variety: The rotating menu features more than 100 meal choices each week, including add-ons like proteins, sides, and desserts. There's always plenty of options to choose from (buh-bye boredom).
FYI
My Fresh taste test
I received 12 meals from Fresh to try. All the meals had a shelf-life of 10+ days after receiving my order, so there was plenty of time to eat my way through the stack.
Since I have no dietary restrictions (and I like most foods), my Fresh delivery included a mix of meat, poultry, and seafood meals. I heated up all the meals on the stovetop—as I don’t have a microwave—which worked well and gave me a little more control over the texture.
Here were some of my favorite meals
Country Style BBQ Chicken With Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Nutrition facts: 488 calories, 51 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, 14 grams of fat, and 359 milligrams of sodium
This was my favorite meal of the week, hands down. The chicken was tender and juicy, and the BBQ sauce had that smoky, slightly sweet flavor you'd expect from something fresh off the grill. The sweet potato tater tots were a fun addition. They made the meal feel a little more indulgent (even though tots still count as a veggie!), while a generous portion of broccoli rounded everything out.
Fresh really means it when they say that all meals are made fresh. That includes sauces. The BBQ sauce for this meal was made with just tomatoes, brown sugar, garlic, mustard seed, and vinegar. Similar store bought sauces can sometimes come with lengthy ingredient lists and quite a bit of added sugar, and I appreciated this simpler take. Having it for lunch absolutely helped power me through the rest of the workday, and I’d order this meal again.
Pesto Shrimp With Linguine
Nutrition facts: 514 calories, 40 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, 13 grams of fat, and 1,073 milligrams of sodium
I rarely cook shrimp for myself (despite how much I enjoy eating it), so this meal was a nice deviation from my usual lunch rotation. The shrimp tasted fresh, and the spinach walnut pesto brought plenty of flavor to the dish. Paired with linguine, it felt like a restaurant-style pasta lunch that I didn't have to spend any time preparing.
I was also pleasantly surprised to see that it provided 10 grams of fiber, which is quite impressive for a pasta dish.
Lean & Mean Steak, Brown Rice & Broccoli
Nutrition facts: 450 calories, 38 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, 16 grams of fat, and 112 milligrams of sodium
Sometimes, a straightforward steak bowl is precisely what I'm in the mood for. This one kept things simple, with beef, brown rice, broccoli, olive oil, and salt.
The steak was flavorful, and I appreciated that the meal was filling without being heavy. The ingredient list was refreshingly short, too. While this wasn't the most exciting meal in my box, it was a solid option for a quick lunch.
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Nutrition facts: 632 calories, 54 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 25 grams of fat, and 91 milligrams of sodium
A burrito bowl is always a go-to meal for me. This one brought together chicken, rice, peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream for a combination that felt familiar but still satisfying.
What really caught my attention was the sodium content. At just 91 milligrams per serving, it was impressively low for a prepared meal. It didn't taste underseasoned, either. The different ingredients brought enough flavor to the bowl that it didn't need much added salt.
Bacon Ranch Chicken With Fontina Chive Cauliflower Mash
Nutrition facts: 596 calories, 71 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 26 grams of fat, and 665 milligrams of sodium
I saved this one for after a particularly challenging workout on a chilly day, and it was exactly the kind of comfort meal I was craving. The chicken was hearty and satisfying, and the bacon ranch flavors paired nicely with the creamy cauliflower mash.
The biggest standout here was the protein. At 71 grams per serving, this was by far the highest-protein meal in my box. That's more than many people need in a single sitting, but it's a generous portion for anyone with higher protein needs or looking to prioritize protein around their workouts.
What I appreciate about Fresh
- The proteins actually taste fresh: This was probably my biggest takeaway from the week. I've tried plenty of prepared meal services, and the proteins can sometimes be a letdown. Chicken gets dry, shrimp turns rubbery, and beef can take on that reheated texture. I didn't run into those issues with Fresh.
- Simple ingredient lists: These meals are truly made with whole foods and often lean on spices, rather than salt, for seasoning.
- There are some impressively low-sodium options: Because the meals are made from scratch, Fresh has more control over how much sodium goes into each component. Some of the meals I tried were impressively low in sodium (think 91-112 milligrams). I'm not someone who reaches for the salt shaker very often, so I appreciated this. It's also a nice feature for people who are trying to be more mindful of their sodium intake.
- Variety keeps things interesting: With hundreds of menu items to choose from each week, you won’t get stuck eating the same thing over and over again.
What I would change
Add more non-starchy veggies
I typically prioritize protein when I cook, but I also like to fill a good portion of my plate with non-starchy vegetables. Fresh included vegetables in every meal I tried, which I appreciated, but some plates leaned more heavily on starches like rice, pasta, and sweet potatoes.
I occasionally paired my Fresh meal with a side salad to get some extra greens and variety. I'd like to see larger portions of vegetables like broccoli, spinach, peppers, and other non-starchy options built into more of the meals.
Some meals could use more fiber.
Fiber content varied quite a bit across my box. Some had 10 grams of fiber per serving, while others hovered around 2 to 3 grams.
Fiber is crucial for satiety and digestive health, and I'd like to see more consistent amounts across the menu.
The takeaway
Fresh makes it easier to eat satisfying, high-protein meals without spending your free time cooking or meal prepping. I was especially impressed by the fresh-tasting proteins, scratch-made sauces, and simple ingredient lists. While I'd like to see more fiber and non-starchy vegetables across the menu, the convenience and food quality make Fresh a meal delivery service I'd happily order again.