Fresh really means it when they say that all meals are made fresh. That includes sauces. The BBQ sauce for this meal was made with just tomatoes, brown sugar, garlic, mustard seed, and vinegar. Similar store bought sauces can sometimes come with lengthy ingredient lists and quite a bit of added sugar, and I appreciated this simpler take. Having it for lunch absolutely helped power me through the rest of the workday, and I’d order this meal again.