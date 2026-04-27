Is FP Movement Worth It? My Honest Experience After Testing Best-Sellers
Despite a dedicated workout routine—with both strength training and running—my activewear lineup is shockingly limited. The truth: I'm very picky about workout clothes.
In fact, I’m so particular that I’ve worn the same leggings and sports bra combos for years. But regular wear means my go-to gear is officially worn out, and it’s time to find replacements.
With high standards, I started the hunt for my new favorite workout essentials, beginning with FP Movement. Established in 2021, the activewear offshoot of Free People applies the brand's same boho spirit to performance gear with a line-up of fashion-forward pieces ranging from popular leggings to trendy one-pieces.
I’ve always been intrigued by FP Movement's unique silhouettes and impressive color selection. It’s activewear that screams fun. But in my experience, fun rarely correlates to functional—so I decided to put a few of the brand's best-selling pieces to the test.
Keep reading for my honest FP Movement review—including which pieces have officially made it into my regular rotation.
Wait, how did I test the gear?
FP Movement makes gear for hiking, yoga, tennis, running, skiing, and more—so it's easy to find yourself swimming in options (literally, if you find yourself on a surfboard).
To keep things simple, I went with four of the brand's staple designs: the Never Better Legging, Don’t Let Go Sports Bra, Carpe Diem Shorts, and Skinny Strap Tank. I made sure to sweat in each piece, but I also wore them all casually for walks, coffee shop runs, and regular workdays (the perks of working remote).
My new go-to legging
Leggings are my default for strength training and cardio classes. However, some pairs I’ve owned have had too much compression to the point of feeling constricting. On the flip side, other designs are simply too loose. The waistbands always seem to shift down when I squat, rather than follow my body.
The n Never Better Legging is the compressive yet comfortable alternative that I’ve been looking for.
They stayed perfectly in place during workouts, even through heavy squatting, dead lifts, and deep lunges. I never had to adjust or tug the waistband up, which made a noticeable difference during slower strength sessions when you want to stay focused on form.
The fabric itself feels soft, which makes them just as wearable outside the gym. I’ve worn them on for work-from-home days before heading straight to the gym (and love that it requires no outfit change).
I'm so obsessed with the Never Better Legging that I recently declared them the best legging of all time to my coworker—high praise for a girl with strict standards.
A functional & extremely flattering sports bra
Many sports look (and feel) rather inspired these days. And while there’s a time and place for a classic racerback, the Don’t Let Go Sports Bra shakes things up in the best way possible.
From the front, it looks like a halter top—similar to some dresses I have. But there's still ample support thanks to a T-back design, which helps keep you lifted. Personally, I consider this a medium-support sports bra.
I’ve worn it for strength training, cardio classes , and long walks, and it stayed secure without digging into my shoulders or shifting around mid-workout. Plus, it just looks good. And research shows1 when you look good, you actually work out better.
Flowy running shorts
While leggings are a must for some exercise, I much prefer shorts for running and walking (Boston weather permitting of course). The Carpe Diem Shorts are a great option if you love a high-waisted fit but don’t always want tight compression.
The flowy design feels lightweight and comfortable, and I didn’t experience any chafing, even on longer walks or runs. The length hits a sweet spot. They’re short enough to feel sporty, and there’s enough coverage to move comfortably without thinking about it.
The style has become an easy choice for warmer-weather runs, walks, and casual days when I want something comfortable that still feels put together.
A staple for more low-key days
Every good exercise routine should have built-in recovery time. Maybe that’s not a full rest day, but a day that includes lighter, low-impact work. On those days, I reach for the Skinny Strap Tank.
Over the past month, the top has become an easy option when I want something comfortable for a walk or a quick yoga flow.
Small warning: It does run a little tight, so sizing up might make sense depending on your preferred fit. I find the tighter fit means the built-in shelf bra adds just enough support to feel secure, especially for mobility-focused days.
My final thoughts
Trying new workout gear always feels like a gamble, especially when you already have favorites that have worked for years. But these pieces surprised me in the best way. FP Movement's activewear perfectly blends performance and style. You’ll get cute designs and fun colorways without sacrificing support and quality. While I actually plan to keep every piece in my rotation, I can confidently declare the never better legging my favorite of the line-up—and I can't wait to add a few more colors to my line-up.