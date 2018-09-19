6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 19, 2018)
1. Padma Lakshmi sent an important message on the Emmy red carpet.
The author, actress, and model called attention to the fashion industry's environmental impact at the award show, saying, "I'm excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again. I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet." Couldn't. Agree. More. (People)
2. As humans, we're programmed to forgive one another.
For better or for worse, a team of psychologists just found that humans' ability to forgive often overrides negative transgressions. Their experiment featured one person who chose to electrically shock other people in exchange for money, and one person who did not. More than 1,500 observers were confident that the consistently "good" archetypal person was indeed a good person, but they weren't confident that the person who chose monetary gain was a "bad" person. (Science Daily)
3. Doctors are starting to do breast reconstructions a little differently.
Surgeons are now placing breast implants on top of the chest muscle instead of under it, thanks to newly available mesh products. The new strategy is helping reduce the risk of pain, weakness, and chest deformities that many women experience during reconstructive surgery. (NYT)
4. Doctors are banning baby walkers—for the second time.
According to a new study published in Pediatrics, baby walkers are responsible for over 2,000 emergency room visits a year (i.e., skull fractures, broken bones, and other injuries). The study looked at the impact of a baby walker ban back in 1992 on emergency room visits: With product safety improvements, injuries dropped from nearly 21,000 in 1990 to 3,200 in 2003, but thousands of children are still getting hurt. With a renewed ban, doctors hope to make even more progress. (NPR)
5. Soon you might be able to get your Coca-Cola with a dose of CBD in it.
Coca-Cola has reportedly been eyeing the cannabis market and is in talks with a Canadian-based distributor about adding CBD to their products. They haven't made any decisions yet, and doing so would be contingent on CBD becoming more widely legal. "We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in a statement. "The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time." (Bloomberg)
6. These are the four main personality types, says science.
Researchers just identified a brand-new set of personality types that all people likely fall under: average, reserved, role model, and self-centered. They uncovered the categories by looking at four different personality surveys answered by 1.5 million people. (mindbodygreen)
