6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 19, 2018)

Coca-Cola has reportedly been eyeing the cannabis market and is in talks with a Canadian-based distributor about adding CBD to their products. They haven't made any decisions yet, and doing so would be contingent on CBD becoming more widely legal. "We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in a statement. "The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time." (Bloomberg)