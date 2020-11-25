Food with Benefits: Keto-Friendly, Protein-Rich Mini Frittatas

Collagen is often cornered into the sweet side of the taste spectrum — baked goods, smoothies, and hot drinks — but when you find collagen that is truly flavorless, it can just as easily be incorporated into savory delights.

These mini frittatas, made in muffin pans with eggs, veggies, and two scoops of Bulletproof Unflavored Collagen Protein, are keto-friendly, protein-packed, and portable. Plate up a few with a salad or some roast vegetables for a fast meal, or grab one from the fridge for a satiating anytime snack. You’ll get protein from the eggs, collagen, and feta, and a whole host of micronutrients from the asparagus, scallions, and olives. Plus, you can rest easy knowing Bulletproof’s Unflavored Collagen Protein is giving your body a dose of the essential amino acids that are often missing in a modern diet. Ready, set, frittata!