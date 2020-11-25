mindbodygreen

Food with Benefits: Keto-Friendly, Protein-Rich Mini Frittatas

By Chloe Schneider
November 25, 2020

Collagen is often cornered into the sweet side of the taste spectrum — baked goods, smoothies, and hot drinks — but when you find collagen that is truly flavorless, it can just as easily be incorporated into savory delights. 

These mini frittatas, made in muffin pans with eggs, veggies, and two scoops of Bulletproof Unflavored Collagen Protein, are keto-friendly, protein-packed, and portable. Plate up a few with a salad or some roast vegetables for a fast meal, or grab one from the fridge for a satiating anytime snack. You’ll get protein from the eggs, collagen, and feta, and a whole host of micronutrients from the asparagus, scallions, and olives. Plus, you can rest easy knowing Bulletproof’s Unflavored Collagen Protein is giving your body a dose of the essential amino acids that are often missing in a modern diet. Ready, set, frittata!

Recipe Overview

Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

16 minutes

Servings

2 people

Ingredients

Bulletproof Ghee

1 Tbsp. Bulletproof Grass-Fed melted Ghee

Bulletproof Unflavored Collagen Protein

12 Tbsp. Bulletproof Unflavored Collagen Protein

Garlic Powder

1/4 Tsp. Garlic Powder

Asparagus Spears

1 Cup Chopped Asparagus

Scallions

1/2 Cup Chopped Scallions

Green Olives

1/2 Cup Chopped Green Olives

Feta Cheese

1/2 Cup Feta Crumbles

Salt and Pepper

1 Pinch Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly brush a 6-cup capacity muffin tin with melted Bulletproof Grass-Fed Ghee.
2
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, Bulletproof Unflavored Collagen Protein, garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper.
3
Pour egg mixture halfway up into each tin of a greased muffin tin. Divide the toppings evenly into each muffin cup and bake for 15-20 minutes.
Can be stored refrigerated, in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
