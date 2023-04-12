As anyone who has felt energized, focused, and clear-headed after a nourishing meal can tell you, food really is fuel. What we put in our bodies has a huge impact on not only our short-term satisfaction but our long-term health. But with all of the new nutritional science research coming out daily, it can be hard to stay up to speed on the best foods for your health and the planet.

Every year, the Food Revolution Summit seeks to make it a bit easier by sharing the latest food and nutrition science to help people make more informed decisions at the grocery store. The 2023 Summit is kicking off soon—here's what it involves and how to take part.