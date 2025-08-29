Dealing With Inflammation & Soreness? This Device Can Help
It's easy to be skeptical of red light therapy; even top health experts have admitted to previously questioning its legitimacy. But the research doesn't lie. Studies have linked red light therapy to a host of benefits, including better pain relief1 and muscle recovery2, as well as improved sleep, mood3, and skin health.
Yet finding an easy way to add red light therapy to your day is often easier said than done. Most at-home options require you to stay stationary during your treatment, if not entirely out of commission with light-blocking goggles.
The FlexBeam is the exception. This portable red light device secures onto your body with Velcro to deliver powerful red light therapy right where you need it most—at an impressive 110mW/cm² irradiance. The best part? This editor-loved device is 25% off right now in FlexBeam's Labor Day sale.
Wait, what makes the FlexBeam special?
FlexBeam's unique delivery method makes it a standout in the increasingly crowded red light space. It still emits a powerful duo for both red (625 to 635 nm) and near-infrared (810 to 845 nm) light to stimulate blood flow—in turn reducing inflammation and accelerating muscle recovery.
Yet where many portable options fail to deliver on irradiance, the FlexBeam stands out with an impressive 110mW/cm² irradiance. Most devices offer an irradiance between 20 to 200mW/cm², which is then impacted by the distance the lightwaves must travel to reach your skin. The FlexBeam lies directly against the skin, ensuring the wavelengths can penetrate your skin.
Remember: Lower irradiance is better for skin-level benefits, like boosted collagen product to reduce the appearance of wrinkles or a more even skin tone, while higher irradiance is optimal for targeting below the surface for concerns like joint pain or muscle recovery.
How long does it take for FlexBeam to work?
Early testers and long-time users alike report measurable results after consistent use:
- Week 1: Shoulders and back muscles began to relax after the first few sessions.
- Week 2: Lower-back pain from hours of sitting eased up noticeably, and energy levels during the workday felt higher.
- Week 4: Workouts became easier to recover from, sleep improved, and mornings felt less like a wrestling match with gravity.
While experiences vary, many users say the FlexBeam quickly became part of their daily recovery routine—delivering the kind of relief usually reserved for massages or spa treatments.
What our tester says about FlexBeam
Our former commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante tested the device for four weeks to give her thorough review. She summarized her thoughts here:
"While testing the FlexBeam for four weeks, I used it mostly on my lower back and shoulders. I tend to use it after workouts, with the intention to help my muscles recover faster and minimize how sore I’ll feel the next day.
In my very first session, I noticed my back muscles relaxing. This is an area where I hold a lot of tension, and the relief was pretty significant. By the end of week one, my muscles felt significantly less sore overall, and by the end of the four weeks, I truly felt like I was bouncing back so much quicker after workouts.
What’s more, my usual aches and stiffness from sitting all day are way less noticeable."
Of course, Ferrante isn't the only tester giving this device praise. It also earns rave reviews from athletes and people with chronic pain alike.
- "I've been using FlexBeam regularly before bedtime, and it's become an essential part of my evening routine. The calming effect helps me unwind more easily, and I've noticed a significant improvement in my heart rate variability (HRV), which feels more balanced overall. Perhaps most impressively, the quality of my sleep has deepened—I fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more rested."
- "I purchased a FlexBeam and followed the relevant protocol related to shoulder pain. After a couple of weeks, I could hardly notice any of the 'old' pain anymore. Sounds too good to be true, but it is!"
- "I have been using the FlexBeam 5 days per week for the treatment of osteoarthritis in my forearm and hand. I have been applying it for approximately 3 weeks with a noticeable relief of the tendon and joint pain I have been experiencing."
- "As an athlete, I can confirm that this is very helpful with recovery and injury prevention! I use it on my stiff lower back every day, and the pain is gone. For women, it’s also great for menstrual cramps and back pain."
The takeaway
Red-light therapy is no longer just a niche trend—it’s becoming a mainstream solution for inflammation, soreness, and faster recovery. The FlexBeam delivers targeted, portable relief backed by research, helping people move, sleep, and feel better. With the Labor Day discount running through September 4, there's never been a better time to give red light a go.