I Tested The FlexBeam For 4 Weeks — Is It Worth The Hype? My Honest Review
If you've ever dealt with persistent back pain or muscle soreness, you know how frustrating it can be. As someone who relies on speedy workout recovery, I’ve tested a lot of techniques to ease my aches and soreness.
Traditional methods like ice packs, heating pads, and stretching do play a key role in my routine, but I recently stumbled on a science-backed tool that aims to speed up the recovery process and promote long-term well-being.
Meet the FlexBeam, a wearable red light device that emits red and near-infrared light to enhance recovery, reduce pain, and improve circulation.
So, is it worth the hype? I tested the FlexBeam for four weeks to find out.
What is the FlexBeam?
Designed by Recharge Health, the FlexBeam is a wearable red light therapy device designed to promote cellular repair and reduce inflammation while also promoting things like a healthier gut, better sleep, and more natural energy.
Unlike a red light therapy panel that you need to sit in front of, or a red light bed that you need to lay in, this portable FDA-cleared device is meant to be more convenient for athletes and everyday people to reap the benefits.
The FlexBeam comes with three sets of velcro bands to easily attach it to various parts of your body and to fit all body types.
It emits red (625-635nm) and near-infrared (810-845nm) light and has a 5.5W total optical power output, which the brand says is three times more powerful than competitors.
The science behind red light
I wouldn’t be a true mindbodygreen editor if I didn’t dig into the research. I’ve tested dozens of red light devices, so I am very familiar with the science behind this technology.
Studies show red and near-infrared light have a very wide array of benefits, including healing, pain relief1, muscle recovery2, sleep, energy and mood3, and skin health.
How to use the FlexBeam
The first time I tested the FlexBeam I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to use.
Once you decide what part of your body you want to use it on (e.g., knees, lower back, shoulders, etc.), you’ll choose the adjustable strap you want to use and secure the device to your body.
From there, you’ll hit the power button and choose from three intensity settings. A typical session lasts 10, but you can, of course, do multiple sessions at once.
The device operates on a rechargeable battery (no cords!), so you’re able to multitask while you wear it.
The brand recommends using the FlexBeam consistently for the best results—and I can definitely attest to this after four weeks of trying it for myself.
I did feel an impact during my very first session, but my results have improved over time.
My experience testing the FlexBeam
While testing the FlexBeam for four weeks, I used it mostly on my lower back and shoulders. I tend to use it after workouts, with the intention to help my muscles recover faster and minimize how sore I’ll feel the next day.
In my very first session, I noticed my back muscles relaxing. This is an area where I hold a lot of tension, and the relief was pretty significant.
By the end of week one, my muscles felt significantly less sore overall, and by the end of the four weeks, I truly felt like I was bouncing back so much quicker after workouts.
What’s more, my usual aches and stiffness from sitting all day are way less noticeable.
- It offers targeted relief: I love that I can attach the FlexBeam to various parts of my body, depending on where I need it the most. When my lower back is holding a lot of tension, I find it offers pretty immediate relief.
- It's portable: When I first saw photos of the FlexBeam, I thought it was pretty big and bulky—but it’s actually quite sleek! It also comes with a very convenient carrying case which makes the device super portable. I will absolutely bring it with me on trips with long flights or when I plan to work out a lot.
- It’s science-backed: If you know me at all, you know I’d rather use a natural, science-backed healing method than take a pill. The FlexBeam fits the bill, with a technology I’ve tested (and researched) extensively.
- It’s customizable: I’ve switched around between the three settings, and I appreciate that there are multiple options to play with depending on the type of ache, pain, or soreness I’m experiencing. Most often I find myself using level 2!
- There are added perks: While it’s not my main goal for the device, I truly do feel like I sleep better and have more energy on days when I use my FlexBeam—and research backs these perks of red light therapy as well.
- Battery life: I have found that the FlexBeam needs to be charged slightly more than I expected. It lasts for five sessions on one single charge, which is still potentially enough for travel.
- Cost: Red light devices are not cheap! I do appreciate that this one is incredibly durable and well-made, but of course I look forward to the day when this technology might be a bit more accessible.
The takeaway
I’ve tested a lot of recovery devices and I’m shocked by how often I’ve come to use this one. The FlexBeam offers quick relief with long term benefits, and I’d recommend it to anyone who’s looking for a natural way to boost recovery and optimize well-being.
