mindbodygreen

Close banner
Nature Made
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Want To Stay Well-Rested Through All Your Summer Adventures? Here's How To Get A Good Night's Sleep

Written by mindbodygreen
Want To Stay Well-Rested Through All Your Summer Adventures? Here's How To Get A Good Night's Sleep

Photo by Shannon Righetti

June 28, 2018

We all know what it feels like to be sleep-deprived: nonstop crabbiness, brain fog, and a likelihood to reach for junk food over healthy snacks. If this sounds like you most days of the week, you’re not alone—according to the CDC, one in three adults don’t get enough sleep.

Unfortunately, not clocking those coveted seven to nine hours can have negative health consequences, from not getting as much joy out of life (and who wants that in the summertime?) to higher disease risk. But getting enough sleep is harder for a lot of people than it should be, so here are five doctor-approved tips to help make it happen:

1. Eliminate screens an hour before bedtime.

All that scrolling through your Instagram feed for hours on end is doing more than draining your phone battery: It’s stopping you from winding down before bedtime. One study found that using social media before bedtime is linked with sleep disturbance, and other research has found that the blue light your screen emits disturbs the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. So try putting all screens away at least an hour before bedtime and picking up a book instead.

Article continues below

2. Get more exercise.

Regular exercise is linked with improved mood, lower risk of disease, and yes—higher-quality sleep. If you’re not getting enough shuteye, try getting the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week and see if it makes a difference. To break it down for you, that’s just 21 minutes a day. You’ve got this!

3. Support your sleep.

When it comes to sleep, the right support can go a long way. Nature Made Good Sleep gummies, for example, are an excellent way to help you get a good night’s rest. Made with melatonin and L-theanine, these gummies can help you fall asleep and rest well.As a nice bonus, they’re pretty delicious.

Article continues below

4. Spend time in nature.

Want To Stay Well-Rested Through All Your Summer Adventures? Here's How To Get A Good Night's Sleep

Photo by Shannon Righetti

Not only is nature restorative and healing, but research shows that spending time in the sun soaking up that vitamin D (especially early in the day) is an excellent way to remind your body of when it should be awake and when it should fall asleep. In other words, nature is a great way to reset your sleep-wake cycle, so now that the weather’s warm, consider going for a weekly hike.

5. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Sleep schedule all over the place? That could be why you find it so hard to fall asleep at night and wake up in the morning. If your body isn’t on a set schedule, it won’t know when it’s time to start powering down. So try setting an alarm to alert your body when it’s time to go to bed, just as you set an alarm to alert it when it’s time to wake up. Once you’re on a more regular schedule, you’ll likely find sleeping through the night a lot easier.

 †These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Read more here.
Nature Made
Nature Made
At Nature Made© we make products to your higher standards. We believe that's the only way to make vitamins for you. Trusted for over 40 years and counting, Nature Made is committed to...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/five-ways-to-sleep-well-every-night

Your article and new folder have been saved!