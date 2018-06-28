Want To Stay Well-Rested Through All Your Summer Adventures? Here's How To Get A Good Night's Sleep

We all know what it feels like to be sleep-deprived: nonstop crabbiness, brain fog, and a likelihood to reach for junk food over healthy snacks. If this sounds like you most days of the week, you’re not alone—according to the CDC, one in three adults don’t get enough sleep.

Unfortunately, not clocking those coveted seven to nine hours can have negative health consequences, from not getting as much joy out of life (and who wants that in the summertime?) to higher disease risk. But getting enough sleep is harder for a lot of people than it should be, so here are five doctor-approved tips to help make it happen: