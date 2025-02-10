Advertisement
This Simple Bathroom Swap Cleared My Skin In Weeks & I'm Never Going Back
Washing your face is a critical part of your daily routine. So when we learned that nearly half of the country's tap water contains PFAs1 (also known as "forever chemicals"), we were determined to find a solution to protect the skin from these known irritants.
Our commerce editor stumbled across the Filterbaby water filter after watching some (very convincing) TikTok reviews last year—and after a year of testing it on her bathroom faucet, it’s safe to say she’ll never go back to unfiltered water. Her skin is now softer, brighter, and more even, and the redness and breakouts she thought were inevitable have since faded.
Why you need this water filter
It’s easy to install
The kit comes equipped with tons of attachments, with options for every faucet type. Following a quick video on the brand’s website, you can quickly hook up the filter with no tools necessary.
Your skin will thank you
In just four short weeks after installing the Filterbaby, our tester noted that her normal redness had completely disappeared. In fact, she even stopped buying a few products she used to swear by because she now knew her water had been causing those issues.
It’s dermatologist-approved
The Filterbaby is clinically tested and dermatologist-approved, and it has been shown to reduce 99.9% of contaminants in tap water.
Maintenance is easy
You do need to change the filter every three months or so, but it's very easy to swap out—and this time frame is standard for most bathroom water filters.
The takeaway
After just one use of the Filterbaby, our tester was completely hooked. In fact, many of us at mindbodygreen have since installed it on our own bathroom faucets. If you’re like us and want clean, radiant, and healthy skin, this water filter is a no-brainer. Don't miss your chance to save 35% on your first order,.
