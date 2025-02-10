Skip to Content
Beauty

This Simple Bathroom Swap Cleared My Skin In Weeks & I'm Never Going Back

February 10, 2025
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.

woman washing face
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
February 10, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Washing your face is a critical part of your daily routine. So when we learned that nearly half of the country's tap water contains PFAs1 (also known as "forever chemicals"), we were determined to find a solution to protect the skin from these known irritants.

Our commerce editor stumbled across the Filterbaby water filter after watching some (very convincing) TikTok reviews last year—and after a year of testing it on her bathroom faucet, it’s safe to say she’ll never go back to unfiltered water. Her skin is now softer, brighter, and more even, and the redness and breakouts she thought were inevitable have since faded.

Thanks to a rare markdown, you can score 35% off your first subscription order with Filterbaby to experience the skin health benefits of cleaner water for yourself.

Why you need this water filter

It’s easy to install

The kit comes equipped with tons of attachments, with options for every faucet type. Following a quick video on the brand’s website, you can quickly hook up the filter with no tools necessary.

Your skin will thank you

In just four short weeks after installing the Filterbaby, our tester noted that her normal redness had completely disappeared. In fact, she even stopped buying a few products she used to swear by because she now knew her water had been causing those issues.

Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It’s dermatologist-approved

The Filterbaby is clinically tested and dermatologist-approved, and it has been shown to reduce 99.9% of contaminants in tap water.  

Maintenance is easy

You do need to change the filter every three months or so, but it's very easy to swap out—and this time frame is standard for most bathroom water filters.

The takeaway

After just one use of the Filterbaby, our tester was completely hooked. In fact, many of us at mindbodygreen have since installed it on our own bathroom faucets. If you’re like us and want clean, radiant, and healthy skin, this water filter is a no-brainer. Don't miss your chance to save 35% on your first order,.

P.S. If you're looking to extend this purity beyond your faucet—you may want to take a look at one of favorite shower filters that will transform your entire bathing experience (trust).

More On This Topic

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It
Beauty

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak
Beauty

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak

Jamie Schneider

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 7 Tips, From Derms
Beauty

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 7 Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider

School Lunches Are Filled With Chemicals & Additives—Arizona Wants To Change That
Social Good

School Lunches Are Filled With Chemicals & Additives—Arizona Wants To Change That

Ava Durgin

3 Things You Can Do In Your 30s For Tighter Skin In Your 60s
Beauty

3 Things You Can Do In Your 30s For Tighter Skin In Your 60s

Hannah Frye

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

Jamie Schneider

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine
Beauty

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine

Andrea Jordan

Here's What's Actually Causing Your Oily Roots & What To Do About It
Beauty

Here's What's Actually Causing Your Oily Roots & What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows
Beauty

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows

Jamie Schneider

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
