This Gut-Healing, Metabolism-Boosting Sauce Will You Keep You Warm All Winter

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
This Gut-Healing, Metabolism-Boosting Sauce Will You Keep You Warm All Winter

Photo by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 8, 2018

With colder months approaching, we are all about finding tasty ways to stay warm and, of course, healthy. A great way to bring on the heat and tons of benefits is to incorporate chilies into your diet. They contain a heat-inducing component called capsaicin, which boosts metabolism and could lead to weight loss. Capsaicin also blocks out a chemical involved in the perception of pain—so eat some chilis if you're looking to chill out.

Jonathon Sawyer, award-winning chef and author of the newly released House of Vinegarhas created the perfect chili sauce to add to any dish. "In my kitchen, this hot sauce is my egg; when I put this on something, it goes from drab to fab," Sawyer writes. He holds a similar sentiment toward vinegar, which he believes can elevate any dish. Because the sauce is fermented, according to traditional practices, it also packs in plenty of probiotics—the perfect way to add a dose of gut health to any dish.

Fermented Hot Sauce

Makes about 1 quart

Ingredient

  • 2 pounds fresh Fresno chilies
  • 2 chipotle chilies
  • 1½ tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground mustard seeds
  • 2 cups apple wine vinegar

Method﻿

  1. In a food processor, combine the Fresno and chipotle chilies, salt, and mustard seeds, and process until a paste forms, about 2 minutes. Transfer the paste to a 1-quart Mason jar and seal the lid. Allow to sit at room temperature for 5 days.
  2. After 5 days, open the jar and put the paste back into the food processor. Turn on the processor and slowly stream in the vinegar and process until a smooth sauce forms. Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh sieve back into the Mason jar. (Save the solids that you strain out, then dehydrate them and crush to make hot chili powder.) The hot sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 12 months.
Based on excerpts from House of Vinegar by Jonathon Sawyer, with the permission of Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Copyright © 2018.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

