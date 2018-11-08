This Gut-Healing, Metabolism-Boosting Sauce Will You Keep You Warm All Winter

With colder months approaching, we are all about finding tasty ways to stay warm and, of course, healthy. A great way to bring on the heat and tons of benefits is to incorporate chilies into your diet. They contain a heat-inducing component called capsaicin, which boosts metabolism and could lead to weight loss. Capsaicin also blocks out a chemical involved in the perception of pain—so eat some chilis if you're looking to chill out.

Jonathon Sawyer, award-winning chef and author of the newly released House of Vinegar, has created the perfect chili sauce to add to any dish. "In my kitchen, this hot sauce is my egg; when I put this on something, it goes from drab to fab," Sawyer writes. He holds a similar sentiment toward vinegar, which he believes can elevate any dish. Because the sauce is fermented, according to traditional practices, it also packs in plenty of probiotics—the perfect way to add a dose of gut health to any dish.