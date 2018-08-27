Almost two months later, I still find myself thinking about the Fermented Feast dinner with KeVita at revitalize and using the menu as a source of inspiration for new recipes. The dinner showed us all the different ways gut-friendly foods can be incorporated into everyday recipes. I love that it used a variety of fermented foods in creative ways! One of the starters was a fermented pickled vegetable mix with an edamame nori hummus. Tasted as amazing as it sounds, and it inspired me to start experimenting with my own fermented vegetable recipe.

Fermented vegetables are essentially vegetables soaked in a salt brine, so it’s easy and requires minimal ingredients. Under the right temperatures, an acid naturally occurs to ferment the vegetables. Studies have shown that the acid produced from fermentation in fermented foods may help reduce glucose response after a meal. Even though it might sound intimidating at first, the process is really simple and only requires time and a few supplies.

Regardless of whether you decide to leave the vegetables in their whole form or sliced/shredded, just makes sure you’re using a jar big enough so that the vegetables are completely covered in the brine.

You can choose any vegetable you like to ferment, but a few of my favorites are root vegetables: carrots, beets, radishes, and turnips. Root vegetables adds in hearty texture that works great in any fermented vegetable recipe.

My current favorite flavor combination is inspired by one of the probiotic drink flavors I had from KeVita at revitalize this year: the Sparkling Probiotic Drink in Lemon Ginger. When combined, these flavors work great for a tart and spicy kick to any recipe.

Both carrots and jicama are a source of prebiotic fiber which is necessary for the probiotics we introduce into our gut. they may help balance out the gut and help probiotics to work at their best. The good bacteria feeds off the prebiotic fiber from these foods to help maintain the right balance in our microbiome. Once you start fermenting your own vegetables, you’ll find that the combination of vegetables allow for endless possibilities of flavors!