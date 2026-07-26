Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Vitamin

Are you getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising regularly, yet you still feel tired? Well, it could be a sign that your vitamin D levels are low. Feeling low energy (like you're physically and mentally dragging) is a frequently cited complaint among those with a poor vitamin D status. About 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D (aka have blood levels less than 20 ng/mL, and 41% of adults1 have insufficient vitamin D levels (less than 30 ng/mL). So there's a decent chance you fall into one of these categories.