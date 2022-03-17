 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Under Armour

Feel Stronger And More Confident After This 5-Minute Mobility Workout 

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
March 17, 2022 — 7:00 AM

We can all benefit from more confidence—whether it's at work, in our personal lives, or before a tough workout. The thing is, confidence is like a muscle—the more you work it, the stronger it gets. With that in mind, we’ve partnered with Under Armour and fitness expert Meghan Hayden to bring you our confidence-building Fit From Within series. In this video, Meghan introduces you to Animal Flow, a ground-based movement designed to boost power, flexibility, and mobility. As these strength-building moves and visualization get you feeling strong and clear-minded, you’ll finish this routine with the keys to confidence.

All you’ll need for this workout is your body and some space to move around freely! And for an outfit that’ll go wherever you flow, check out Under Armour’s innovative UA RUSH SmartForm fabric that will fit the unique shape of your body—even in motion. Confidence isn’t just about trusting ourselves to go the distance, but our apparel too! 

SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

SmartForm Leggings

SmartForm Leggings

SmartForm Leggings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Recovery

The One Mistake Most People Make Before Skiing + A Simple Way To Fix It

Emily Pennington
The One Mistake Most People Make Before Skiing + A Simple Way To Fix It
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Beauty

Apparently It's National Lips Appreciation Day: 5 Lip-Care Tips To Celebrate

Hannah Frye
Apparently It's National Lips Appreciation Day: 5 Lip-Care Tips To Celebrate
Integrative Health

Your Body Is Eliminating Toxins 24/7 — Are You Supporting Its Needs?

Morgan Chamberlain
Your Body Is Eliminating Toxins 24/7 — Are You Supporting Its Needs?
Mental Health

I'm A Neurologist: This Is The Best Music To Listen To When You're Anxious

Jason Wachob
I'm A Neurologist: This Is The Best Music To Listen To When You're Anxious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Why BMI Isn't A Great Determinant Of Healthy Weight + What To Consider Instead

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why BMI Isn't A Great Determinant Of Healthy Weight + What To Consider Instead
Beauty

This Brightening Active Will Give Your Vitamin C Serum A Run For Its Money

Hannah Frye
This Brightening Active Will Give Your Vitamin C Serum A Run For Its Money
Spirituality

6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized

The AstroTwins
6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized
Integrative Health

I Took mindbodygreen's Longevity Class & Here Are 3 Useful Tips I Learned

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I Took mindbodygreen's Longevity Class & Here Are 3 Useful Tips I Learned
Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

Kristine Thomason
Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/feel-stronger-and-more-confident-after-this-5-minute-mobility-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!