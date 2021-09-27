Here's The One Thing You Can Add To Your Everyday Wellness Routine For Big Impact*

Discover The Difference
A Daily Vitamin Can Make
At mbg, our sights are always set on our #1 intention: helping our community live healthier. And what we’ve learned over the years, is that the biggest changes are always made of small steps.
For many, one of the smallest yet important steps they can take is adding a multivitamin like vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins to their daily routine. Sure, you’ve seen multis on the shelves and have even tried to read through the ingredient list. But if that only left you feeling overwhelmed and forgetting which vitamin means what — welcome to the club. Consider this your starting point for understanding the essential nutrients you should look for in a multivitamin, and why!
Which Nutrients Best Support Energy?
What Nutrients Should I Focus On For Immunity?
What Role Does Folic Acid Play In My Health?
Why Should I Supplement Vitamin D If I Can Get It From The Sun?
We know this question matters, as 50% of you reported suboptimal energy levels. All eight B vitamins that our body requires are involved in a variety of essential cellular health functions.* For example, vitamin B12 plays a critical role in our cellular energy.*
Vitamin B-12
This nutrient is famous for supporting cellular energy levels due to its role in converting food into cellular energy (aka ATP, which your cells need for their important daily activities!)*
78% of you said you’re looking for a multivitamin with B vitamins — and we found it! vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins have both vitamins B6 and B12 to support your cellular energy.*
Given that 67% of you said you’re looking for more vitamin C... We think you’re already on top of this one. But there are a few additional nutrients involved in immune support that you may not realize.*
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect the body from free radicals, which are unstable compounds that stress our cells and bodies over time.*
Vitamin E
As another antioxidant, vitamin E also helps combat oxidative stress in the body and like a buddy, helps regenerate vitamin C.*1
Vitamin A
Vitamin A is an essential fat-soluble micronutrient that is essential for normal immune cell functions.*
One serving of vitafusion™️ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins delivers an excellent source of this immune-supporting trio: vitamins C, E, and A (plus much more).* We think of these yummy gummies as our one-stop-shop!
42% of you said that when you’re seeking out a multivitamin, it’s the ingredient list you check out first. And one of those ingredients to look for is folic acid (AKA folate in food form). Here are two reasons why:
Our body needs folic acid to help make DNA and amino acids (protein building blocks). It also supports red blood cell health and is a critically important prenatal nutrient.*2
Inadequate folic acid may affect the maturation of our red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout our body.*3
It is possible to get folic acid and other essential nutrients from our diet. But a multivitamin can make nutrition easier, especially when they taste as good as the natural berry, peach, and orange flavors of vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins.*
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that isn’t as easy to get as it once was. You might consider a multivitamin for additional vitamin D support for these reasons:
Nowadays, factors like pollution, sunscreen, and staying indoors, can affect our body’s natural ability to make vitamin D from the sun.
But vitamin D helps our body absorb and maintain healthy calcium levels, which supports bone health.*4
Vitamin D also plays an essential role in the normal functioning of our immune system function.*
Because sunbathing isn’t always the best option, one serving of vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins provides a rich source (1,000 IU) of vitamin D. Packed with nutrients and flavor, staying on top of your essential nutrients has never been more convenient.
