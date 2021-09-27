mindbodygreen

Close Ad
vitafusion™
PAID CONTENT FOR vitafusion™

Here's The One Thing You Can Add To Your Everyday Wellness Routine For Big Impact*

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
September 27, 2021 — 9:00 AM

Discover The Difference
A Daily Vitamin Can Make

At mbg, our sights are always set on our #1 intention: helping our community live healthier. And what we’ve learned over the years, is that the biggest changes are always made of small steps.

For many, one of the smallest yet important steps they can take is adding a multivitamin like vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins to their daily routine. Sure, you’ve seen multis on the shelves and have even tried to read through the ingredient list. But if that only left you feeling overwhelmed and forgetting which vitamin means what — welcome to the club. Consider this your starting point for understanding the essential nutrients you should look for in a multivitamin, and why!

Which Nutrients Best Support Energy?

What Nutrients Should I Focus On For Immunity?

What Role Does Folic Acid Play In My Health?

Why Should I Supplement Vitamin D If I Can Get It From The Sun?

Sources

  1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3104015/
  2. https://www.jhrr.org/article.asp?issn=2394-2010;year=2014;volume=1;issue=1;spage=5;epage=9;aulast=Mahmood#:~:text=Folic%20acid%20works%20closely%20with,function%20properly%20in%20the%20body
  3. https://www.britannica.com/science/folic-acid-deficiency-anemia#:~:text=Folicacid%2CaBvitamin,cells%2Cwhichresultsinanemia
  4. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-Consumer/

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

illustrations by Danielle Vogl | MBG Creative

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Can You Get *Too Much* Vitamin D? Experts Explain The Surprising Answer

Jamie Schneider
Can You Get *Too Much* Vitamin D? Experts Explain The Surprising Answer
Mental Health

The One Thing You Should Never Do When You Feel Anxious (It'll Backfire)

Olivia Giacomo
The One Thing You Should Never Do When You Feel Anxious (It'll Backfire)
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Love

Are You In A Toxic Relationship? This Simple Quiz Can Help You Find Out

Kelly Gonsalves
Are You In A Toxic Relationship? This Simple Quiz Can Help You Find Out
Routines

Feeling Burnt Out? Try This Yoga Flow To Relieve Stress & Restore Ease

Emily Chen
Feeling Burnt Out? Try This Yoga Flow To Relieve Stress & Restore Ease
Beauty

Collagen Supplements Can't Make It To The Skin: True Or False?

Alexandra Engler
Collagen Supplements Can't Make It To The Skin: True Or False?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

One Mood- & Energy-Boosting Tool Our Health & Fitness Editor Swears By

Kristine Thomason
One Mood- & Energy-Boosting Tool Our Health & Fitness Editor Swears By
Love

This Defense Mechanism Comes Up In Arguments A Lot — And It's Pretty Toxic

Sarah Regan
This Defense Mechanism Comes Up In Arguments A Lot — And It's Pretty Toxic
Spirituality

The Final Mercury Retrograde Of 2021 Is Here: How Your Sign Should Prepare

Sarah Regan
The Final Mercury Retrograde Of 2021 Is Here: How Your Sign Should Prepare
Beauty

I've Tested Tons Of Face Oils: This Is The Only One I Trust Won't Clog My Pores

Jamie Schneider
I've Tested Tons Of Face Oils: This Is The Only One I Trust Won't Clog My Pores
Spirituality

3 Ways To Observe Your Mind For Greater Self-Awareness, From A Yoga Teacher

Pamela Seelig
3 Ways To Observe Your Mind For Greater Self-Awareness, From A Yoga Teacher
Spirituality

How Sound Baths Are Revolutionizing Healing + How To Try One For Yourself

Sarah Regan
How Sound Baths Are Revolutionizing Healing + How To Try One For Yourself
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/everyday-wellness-routine-for-big-impact

Your article and new folder have been saved!