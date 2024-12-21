Advertisement
This Clean, Affordable Duo Gives Instant Life & Shine To Dull, Lackluster Hair
From dullness to dryness to a simple lack of shine, it’s no secret that our strands go through changes over time. A lot of factors are at play, but I’ve learned firsthand the impact good, quality hair care can have on the health of your hair.
While other natural formulas either left me underwhelmed or drained my wallet, this eva nyc Take Care Healthy Hair Wash Duo gave me bouncy, shiny, healthy-looking hair after the very first use.
The best part? This clean, science-backed shampoo and conditioner duo is just $26. Keep reading for my full review.
What's great about this shampoo and conditioner duo
The ingredients are clean, sustainable, and science-backed
Eva nyc has deep roots in sustainability, and every formula uses clean, science-backed, responsibly sourced ingredients. The brand only works with suppliers that operate transparently and use sustainable harvesting practices.
The star ingredient in this specific product line is amino acids, AKA the building blocks of protein.
Amino acids play a key role in giving your hair that healthy, youthful texture and appearance; they’re known to enhance moisture, shine, and manageability.
You can use it daily
Eva nyc has a huge selection of products, each catering to a different concern (e.g. damage, dryness, frizz, lack of volume, excellent oil, or brassiness).
The Take Care Healthy Hair line is my favorite of the bunch because it’s designed for daily use—or however often you wash your hair.
The shampoo has a great lather
This has been my number one complaint with natural (or “clean”) shampoos: They never seem to lather!
I love the way eva nyc’s formula really lathers up because it actually feels like I’m thoroughly cleaning my hair.
Editor’s tip: If you wash your hair and it doesn’t feel clean, that’s typically a sign of buildup!
It feels weightless and doesn’t leave buildup
On that note: While some conditioners feel heavy on my hair, this formula feels virtually weightless. I love that it hydrates and nourishes without leaving behind any grease or buildup.
And, even though the line is designed for daily use, I actually find that I’m able to stretch my time between washes because my hair gets less greasy than with other formulas.
My hair looks and feels so much healthier
The first time I used the eva nyc duo I knew it was a winner. Even as I brushed through my wet hair after showering, I could feel a difference; it felt cleaner and more nourished—like after a wash at the salon. What's more, it was silkier and easier to brush through.
When I styled my hair as usual, it looked so much healthier! My strands was softer, shinier, and bouncier, and my hair actually held more volume.
As I’ve used the shampoo and conditioner consistently, I’ve noticed my hair continues to look and feel stronger.
It’s affordable
The real kicker? This duo is less than half the price of what I was using previously—and I’m seeing faster, more noticeable results.
Bonus: Even the packaging is sustainable!
The takeaway
Healthy hair is a natural confidence booster—and I love how bouncy, shiny, and healthy my hair looks after using the eva nyc Take Care Healthy Hair Duo. If your hair is lacking luster, shine, or volume, this new product lineup could be just what it needs for noticeable results.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN