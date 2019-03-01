Etsy Is Going Carbon Neutral & Wants The Rest Of E-Commerce To Follow Suit

Etsy wants to set an example for the e-commerce industry by proving how easy and economical it is to offset carbon emissions from shipping.

Starting immediately, the company will work with carbon offset provider 3Degrees to fund projects like protecting forests, generating wind power, and developing lower-emission auto parts. By supporting initiatives that take carbon out of the environment, the company can balance out the carbon it's pumping into the atmosphere with every package placed in the mail. (Etsy estimates that 98 percent of its carbon footprint, about 135,459 metric tons of carbon a year, currently come from shipping.) Though offsetting isn't a perfect solution—ideally, companies would reduce their carbon footprints from the beginning—it's better than doing nothing.

"Even though we don't directly control that shipping, we feel responsible for it because we've enabled it," Chelsea Mozen, sustainability lead at Etsy tells Bloomberg. "We want consumers to know what responsible e-commerce can look like."