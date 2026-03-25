An MD’s Tips On Navigating The Estrogen Patch Shortage
So, you finally found an easy, affordable solution to help manage menopause symptoms and support long-term health via the estrogen patch. This small, little piece of plastic wrap delivers estradiol (the main form of estrogen the body requires after menopause). It’s easy to use and typically covered by insurance.
But now, there’s a major, nationwide shortage of this medication, and many pharmacies aren’t able to fill all the prescriptions coming in.
If you’re currently using an estrogen patch, or you're considering this form of hormone therapy (and many women should consider it), here’s an MD’s advice on how to navigate this shortage.
Talk to your physician about adjusting your dose
“Let's say you're already on a patch, and now it's a month or two months till you can get more… You can use the patches you have and cut them in half,” says Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, IF. “You’ll only be getting half the dose, which is a shame, but they’ll last longer.”
However, doing so will likely still provide a therapeutic level of estradiol to support your bones, assures Sophocles. It just may not be enough to fully address menopause symptoms (and your physician may recommend layering in some of the options below).
It’s also important to know that estradiol patches come in five doses, ranging from 0.025 to 0.1 milligrams. So another potential workaround your doctor may suggest is prescribing a higher-dose patch that you split, essentially recreating your usual dose.
Either way, this is something to navigate with your clinician, not on your own.
Call other pharmacies to see if you can get your prescription transferred
Just because your usual pharmacy is out doesn’t mean all of them are.
Sophocles recommends calling around to nearby pharmacies or asking your pharmacist to help locate available stock. In some cases, switching to a different brand of estradiol patch can also help fill the gap.
The key here is being proactive. Don’t wait until your last patch to call your physician or the pharmacy. Start checking availability early so you have time to problem-solve.
Try a different form of estradiol
Patches aren’t the only form of estrogen therapy.
“There are other ways to deliver estradiol,” says Sophocles, including gels, sprays (mists), and a vaginal ring.
Gels are often the most accessible next step, largely due to insurance coverage. Sprays and rings can be harder to find or more expensive, but may still be worth pursuing.
Consider other prescription treatments
If switching estradiol formats isn’t feasible (or doesn’t fully relieve symptoms), there are non-hormonal prescription options that can help, particularly for hot flashes.
There are FDA-approved options (like Veozah) that are designed specifically to target vasomotor symptoms. These can work relatively quickly to provide relief, although they don’t replace estrogen’s broader benefits.
Layer in over-the-counter support
“There are several nonprescription options that are generally low-risk and may help with symptoms like hot flashes,” says Sophocles. Some contain plant compounds with estrogen-like activity, while others rely on ingredients like black cohosh or bee pollen.
That said, the evidence varies widely across products, so it’s worth being selective (and realistic) about what these can do.
Is there an end in sight to this shortage?
Sophocles isn’t optimistic about the shortage resolving quickly, as it’s actually been quietly building for years (since 2020 or 2021, to be more exact).
“That’s when, what I call, the great menopause awakening started to happen,” says Sophocles. During this time, both women and physicians became more active on social media, advocating for better menopause care and awareness, with a concerted effort to dispel misinformation about hormone therapy.
And in November 2025, the Food and Drug Administration officially removed a black box warning found on estrogen-containing therapies. This decision (which was long overdue), has further “increased women's feeling safe about it and doctors feeling safe about it,” says Sophocles.
All of these changes have resulted in more women preemptively asking their physicians about hormone therapy and more doctors prescribing it. Pair that with the fact that estrogen patches are one of the most preferred methods of treatment due to their safety and convenience and the fact that manufacturers haven’t increased supply of this delivery form, and it’s no wonder why supply is outpacing demand.
The takeaway
The estrogen patch shortage is frustrating, but it doesn’t mean you’re out of options. Between dose adjustments, alternative formulations, and short-term symptom support, there are multiple ways to stay on track. You just need to be more flexible (and proactive) than usual and stay in close contact with your healthcare provider.
Check out your peri/menopause+ guide for more expert-backed advice on navigating lifestyle modifications and HRT.