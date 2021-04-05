To get this technique right, it really comes down to how to shape your hands and placement. Start by clenching both of your fists. Lift up your pointer and middle fingers, while still bending the fingers at the middle. Next: Separate the pointer and middle, like you’re making a peace sign—while still keeping the fingers bent. With the hands in this placement, turn your palms toward you, and place your middle finger under your chin bone and the middle finger above. Gentle squeeze the two fingers together, so they hug the chin and jaw bone quite nicely.

From there, it’s as simple as pulling your hands back towards the ears. “With this area and these muscles, you need to work up and back to get some blood flow,” says Lee. Repeat this motion several times, well as many times as you want to really. Sometimes, once I’ve reached my ear, I drag the fingers down my neck, too—since jaw tension usually means neck tension as well.

Once my jaw is feeling sufficiently relaxed, I finish the movement with just a bit more work on the muscle in the back of the jaw, just just under the cheek bone. “Then just with your knuckles—one or two will work—you can loosen up the back of the jaw,” says Lee. “Each area depends on how long you want to massage it for.”

And, tension releasing benefits aside, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face (delivering much needed nutrients and oxygen), which in turn has shown to help fine lines, skin supplements, and tone.