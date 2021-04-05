The Two-Finger Facial Massage Technique To Release Tension & Sculpt Your Jawline
Whenever I need to work on my jawline—be it because I’m feeling puffy or because I’ve noticed that I’m actively clenching the area midday—typically, I reach for one of my gua sha stones. (I have a pretty decent collection of stones, rollers, and facial massagers that I swap in-and-out depending on my mood and needs.) Then I get to work scooping, sculpting, and gently prodding the area—after a few minutes I usually feel more relaxed and even a bit slack-jawed. No clenched teeth here.
Because I work at home most often, this is a pretty easy feat. I can keep all my tools within arms reach of my desk! But recently, medical esthetician and celebrity makeup artist Tiffany Lee taught me a self-massage trick that takes no tools at all. And it’s been a game changer when I’m on the go, or simply want a more lo-fi facial massage.
As she tells me during a virtual workshop with mbg and Burt's Bees, all it takes is two fingers.
The two-finger massage tip to sculpt your jaw.
To get this technique right, it really comes down to how to shape your hands and placement. Start by clenching both of your fists. Lift up your pointer and middle fingers, while still bending the fingers at the middle. Next: Separate the pointer and middle, like you’re making a peace sign—while still keeping the fingers bent. With the hands in this placement, turn your palms toward you, and place your middle finger under your chin bone and the middle finger above. Gentle squeeze the two fingers together, so they hug the chin and jaw bone quite nicely.
From there, it’s as simple as pulling your hands back towards the ears. “With this area and these muscles, you need to work up and back to get some blood flow,” says Lee. Repeat this motion several times, well as many times as you want to really. Sometimes, once I’ve reached my ear, I drag the fingers down my neck, too—since jaw tension usually means neck tension as well.
Once my jaw is feeling sufficiently relaxed, I finish the movement with just a bit more work on the muscle in the back of the jaw, just just under the cheek bone. “Then just with your knuckles—one or two will work—you can loosen up the back of the jaw,” says Lee. “Each area depends on how long you want to massage it for.”
And, tension releasing benefits aside, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face (delivering much needed nutrients and oxygen), which in turn has shown to help fine lines, skin supplements, and tone.
The takeaway.
Caring for yourself, and taking a moment for stress-reduction, is vital for anyone. And it doesn’t take fancy tools or tricks. This technique, all it takes is your hands. Next time you feel your jaw tighten, give this a go—you’ll feel better in no time. Say it with me: Ahh.
