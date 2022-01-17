4 Things Great Entrepreneurs Have In Common (Hint: It's All About Energy)

When it comes to entrepreneurship in the well-being space, energy really is everything.

From my own 15+ year journey as an entrepreneur, teacher, and healer, I know that the unseen work is what really brings your dreams into the tangible world.

If things are slowing down or going off course in my business, it doesn't mean that I'm "bad" or "wrong." It's simply a reflection of something that's happening inside of me. And if I don't like what I'm seeing in the outside world, I take the first step toward changing my inner world.

When I look to shift my energy, these are the four qualities that I focus on. They're the undeniable traits that I've seen all kind, happy, and healthy wellness leaders have in common. This is my invitation for you to cultivate them in your own business in 2022.