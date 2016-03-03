13 Signs Of An Emotionally Mature Man

Growing up in an Indian family and conservative culture, I learned unhealthy emotional habits. As a young man, I learned to suppress my feelings, to be a tough guy, a stoic, a soldier. We encourage this way of being, so we raise men who are emotionally divided from everyone else in their lives. They are incapable of vulnerability and intimacy, which perpetuates our culture of commitment-phobia and the death of the nuclear family.

The good news? It doesn't have to be this way. You can change. You can become emotionally stronger. You can be more open and vulnerable.