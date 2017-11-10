This Is How An Olympic Bobsledder Eats, Exercises, and Stands Up to Sexism

Elana Meyers Taylor is a two-time Olympic medalist, but you won't find her breaking running records or tumbling through the air. Taylor's love of sports at a young age led her to, of all things, professional bobsledding. "My parents saw bobsled on TV and saw strong, powerful women doing it, so they suggested I try it. I did, and the rest is history."

Bobsleds weigh nearly 400 pounds, so in order to avoid injury and keep her energy up, Taylor has to be extremely particular about her diet, her recovery routine, and her mental stamina.