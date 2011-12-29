 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
Effective Language for Yoga Teaching

Effective Language for Yoga Teaching

Karen Fabian
EYRT, NASM-certified personal trainer By Karen Fabian
December 29, 2011
Effective Language for Yoga Teaching

Image by MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy

As teachers, we often speak the desired actions for a yoga pose from a variety of perspectives: 1) how the pose feels in our own bodies; 2) how we've been taught; 3) the desired action we wish to see; 4) what we have found to be effective in the past. The words we use to describe each pose can range from simple to complex and can be based on sensation, anatomy or appearance of the body in the posture.

Often, students coming to your yoga classes are in a state of sensory overload. The constant stream of information we’re exposed to through radio, television and internet, and the challenges of our jobs and relationships can leave people exhausted and immune to hearing. Your job is to figure out how to cut through the chatter in their heads to seal the connection between what they hear and what you want them to do. So, for instance, when you say, “Bring your feet together,” you want to see them step the inner edges of their feet together. Try it in class this week; make that request and then look at your students. Notice the variation among students. Some of it might be due to anatomy; for some people standing with the feet completely together is uncomfortable. But for some, it’s because they aren’t listening. They may be looking around. They might be concerned about what’s going to come next. They’re self-conscious. They’re worried they won’t be able to keep up. They’re thinking they have to push themselves to get the most benefit out of the class.

Once you realize this, you see that the words you use are a prime opportunity to cut through the noise and help them take action. Some words are more effective than others in doing this while others work better at creating a sense relaxation in the practice.

The other factor that directly speaks to the idea of sensory overload is the need to speak clearly and succinctly. You can say, “Bring the inner edges of your feet together, feel the edges pressing and make sure they’re completely together,” or you can stay, “Bring your feet together.” As teachers, we often make a request and then repeat it in a variety of ways, either because we feel the need to keep speaking or we hope that in one version or another, it’ll hit the students correctly. But this conversational style can mimic what students are already getting in the rest of their life; that constant stream of information where nothing really sticks and its just background noise. Instead, try saying it once and look at your class. If the majority hasn’t taken the desired action, say it again. After that, move on.

For instance: 

Words/Phrases to create Action 

  • Press, as in “press your palms”
  • Squeeze, as in “squeeze your right thigh”
  • Push, as in “push your thighs back”
  • Reach, as in “reach up”
  • Stretch, as in “stretch your legs forward”
  • Lengthen, as in “lengthen your spine”
  • Lift, as in “lift your leg”
  • Open, as in “open your chest”
  • Feel, as in “feel your body stretch”

Words that may be more challenging for students to understand: 

  • Rinse, as in “rinse your spine”
  • Tilt, as in “tilt your tailbone forward”
  • Tip, as in “tip forward”
  • Wrap, as in “wrap your elbows in”
  • Spiral, as in “spiral up through the crown of your head”

Words/Phrases to help relax and bring a sense of mindfulness to yoga: 

  • Soften, as in “soften your shoulders”
  • Let go, as in “let go of your neck”
  • Drop, as in “drop your head”
  • Release, as in “release the tension in your body”
  • Gaze, as in “gaze softly”

Language is an important piece of yoga teaching. But no one piece stands alone. The words you use, how you say them (tone, tempo, emphasis) and even how you use silence (i.e. what you don’t say) are all effective tools to use in your classes. The one piece that is always most important though, is to be yourself. Speak with your voice. It’s the most authentic way to build a connection with others.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Karen Fabian
Karen Fabian EYRT, NASM-certified personal trainer
Karen Fabian is the Founder of Bare Bones Yoga. She is an ERYT and Certified Baptiste Teacher and has been teaching since 2002. Karen teaches in studios, schools, training...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/effective-language-for-yoga-teaching

Your article and new folder have been saved!