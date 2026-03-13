Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s

"Arguably the most important part of your sleep routine: your mattress. I’m obsessed with my Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillowtop Mattress. It’s truly what dreams are made of. The design is modular, so if you ever want to adjust the firmness, you can easily swap out layers. You can also customize each side of the bed, which is ideal if you and your partner have different sleep preferences. I opted for a firmer layer (my personal preference), and I’ve had zero aches or pains since making the switch. After a month of sleeping on it, I can confidently say I’m getting some of my best sleep yet." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor