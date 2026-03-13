Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s
Getting a night of quality sleep isn’t just luck—it’s strategy. Healthy sleep habits can add up to five years to your life1 (with improvements to your mood, energy, and focus in the short-term).
We're big advocates of sticking to consistent bedtimes, reducing blue light exposure, and creating a quality sleep environment with minimal noise and light pollution. But even we know that sticking to a consistent routine isn't always enough.
A few targeted wind-down tools can make a big difference in helping your body fully power down. And luckily, our editors have tested countless sleep products in pursuit of better rest.
Here are the ones that actually delivered, earning a permanent spot in our nightly routine.
1. Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask
"I have about a billion standard sleep masks that never worked: They didn't fully block light, slid from my eyes while I slept, or felt uncomfortable. I didn't realize that I should be using full-coverage, blackout style sleep masks, which are on another level. The Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask are so soft, keep comfortably over the eyes all night long, and (bonus!) help smooth fine lines around the eyes. I have worn mine every single night since I got a pair as a holiday gift, and it's changed the quality of my sleep." — Alexandra Engler, senior director
2. magnesium+ rest & recovery
"I’m a huge advocate of using sleep supplements to boost your snooze—but I found myself struggling to keep up with a nightly capsule stack. This let me to mindbodygreen Magnesium+ Rest & Recovery powder. It mixes into 8 ounces of water for the ultimate sleep girl mocktail sans added sugars. The berry‑flavored drink is easy to sip before bed, combining two forms of magnesium with tart cherry powder to encourage relaxation and recovery.* For the first time in ages, my mind feels genuinely calmer at night, and my sleep score actually reflects the difference." — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
3. Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillow Top Mattress
"Arguably the most important part of your sleep routine: your mattress. I’m obsessed with my Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillowtop Mattress. It’s truly what dreams are made of. The design is modular, so if you ever want to adjust the firmness, you can easily swap out layers. You can also customize each side of the bed, which is ideal if you and your partner have different sleep preferences. I opted for a firmer layer (my personal preference), and I’ve had zero aches or pains since making the switch. After a month of sleeping on it, I can confidently say I’m getting some of my best sleep yet." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
4. Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0
"I’ve been using the Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0 at night for about a year, and it’s made such a big difference in my sleep. I have seasonal allergies and a dog at home, so congestion is pretty common for me. Running this humidifier helps me breathe through my nose so much better, which means deeper, more restful sleep. I also love that the parts are machine washable, and it has mold-inhibiting technology, so I actually feel confident that it’s staying clean between washes. It also has built-in white noise and red light modes to create a complete sleep environment." — Darcy Tesone, SEO & content strategist
5. Whoop
"I recently got the Whoop Life, and it’s been incredibly helpful in improving my sleep quality by seeing what’s helping and hurting my scores. I love the daily prompts to enter things like caffeine, alcohol, late meals, and time spent reading, so I can tweak my habits for better sleep according to my data. It’s easy to forget how the things we do throughout the whole day add up to impact our nights. I’ve also realized that a 9:30 bedtime or earlier is crucial for increasing my HRV." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor
6. Renpho Electric Heating Pad
"I originally got this full-back heating pad for neck and back pain, but it's become a staple in my nighttime routine. Not only does it help with muscle recovery, but it makes me feel warm and cozy in bed. I love how many settings it has, so I can customize my level of heat. Plus, an automatic shut-off means I never have to worry about it shutting off when I inevitably fall asleep with it still on." — Sela Breen, assistant health editor
7. Flewd Insomnia Ending Bath Salts
"Sleep experts previously shared the perks of a hot bath; the transition from a warm environment to a cool one triggers your body's natural melatonin production to help you fall asleep. The only problem? I didn't find a nightly soak made a huge difference for my sleep routine, until I added Flewd Stresscare Insomnia Ending Anti‑Stress Bath Treatment to the mix. It pairs magnesium with other stress‑fighting nutrients to help melt away tension and calm my mind. Now taking a bath with Flewd has become my go‑to evening ritual on nights when I really need to shut down. I've noticed I fall asleep more easily and wake up feeling less frazzled with it." — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
8. Eight Sleep Sleepy Body Lotion
"My go-to product to help both my daughter and myself wind down after a long day. I started using the Eight Sheep Sleep Body Lotion while I was pregnant and never stopped! A nice little foot rub leads to an easier time falling asleep and staying asleep, and I also love to use it on sore muscles. I’m ready for my workout the next day. It’s a calming ritual to kick off bedtime with." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor
9. Hatch Restore 3
"I’ve been using the Hatch Restore for a while now. I love that I can start my mornings with a gentle wakeup from natural light and soothing sounds rather than a blaring alarm. While I've had my current device for over a year, I have to give special props to the recently updated design of the Restore 3. It's such a smart upgrade based on real user feedback; a larger button on the base of the clock that makes it easier to rotate through settings without bringing your phone into the room. Of course, you still get all the perks of Hatch that make it worth the call-out: a sleek silhouette, a robust collection of noise settings, and the perfect sunshine alarm clock." — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
