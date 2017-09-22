How To Expand Your Spiritual Practice WAY Beyond Meditation

So what does that really mean? Let me start off by saying that in meditation, we often attempt to transcend the body, mind, and emotions. And this can be so helpful in taming the emotions when they spiral out of control. But in my opinion, modern spirituality has left out some of the amazing ecstasy of being embodied in human form: having the ability to eat, dance, scream, and deeply enjoy the experience of being human.

When we eschew the ecstatic, we will always be searching for more. Practices that help us escape the human struggles and the body's wildness, hungers, and feelings often leave us feeling less connected to the earth and all she has to offer. They tell us to keep things neat and tidy and "acceptable." When we try to control the force of nature within us, we try to control the forces of nature on the outside too. This leads us to care less about the environment and climate as we are so focused on our enlightenment and ascension, and controlling and managing, while Mother Nature is offering us wild, open, and free-flowing ecstasy in the body, the wind, the trees, swimming, making love, kissing, smelling flowers, and being alive. Ecstatic symbiosis with her means embracing all sides of her and ourselves.

Until we reclaim this connection to our humanity, our bodies, and nature, we won't be able to completely connect with issues like climate change because a chasm exists between us and what’s happening. As we ecstatically engage with being human, we feel the in-depth value of Mother Earth, the joy and gift of being alive in nature.