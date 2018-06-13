Tired & Lethargic? Here's Exactly What To Do About It

Do you wake up energized and ready to tackle your day? If the answer is no, you’re definitely not alone. So many of us rely on hits of sugar and caffeine throughout the day to function the way we want to.

When you think about it, it’s no surprise we’re all so tired! We’re all busy, many of us have kids and other family obligations, we live in a culture that is just starting to place value on sleep and self-care, and many of us sit looking at a computer screen for more hours a day than we’d like to admit. But know this: The situation is far from hopeless! There are some really simple ways to help your body and brain feel more energized throughout the day. If you’re feeling a bit lethargic, sleepy, or uninspired lately, one of these tips might be just what the doctor ordered: