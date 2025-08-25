Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Recipes

You Have To Try This Easy Half-Baked Breakfast Skillet Cookie Recipe

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
August 25, 2025
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Half Baked Skillet Breakfast Cookie
Image by Arman Liew / Contributor
August 25, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This cookie skillet from Arman Liew's Clean Sweets might sound complicated, but it's actually quite simple and only takes around five minutes to make (in your microwave, no less). This easy-to-make dessert is vegan and gluten-free, so you can feel free to enjoy while still maximizing your nutritient intake.

It's also extremely customizable: Don't want a chocolaty cookie? Swap out the chocolate for cinnamon or nutmeg, and you've got a gooey, melty snickerdoodle skillet. And because there are no eggs, you can underbake this beauty to your heart's (or rather, your stomach's) desire.

Half-Baked Skillet Breakfast Cookie 

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup gluten-free quick oats
  • 2 tablespoons gluten-free oat flour
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground flax
  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder (32 to 34 grams, optional)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted (or substitute with another neutral-flavored oil)
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • ¼ cup (or more) milk of choice (dairy-free, if necessary)
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons (or more) chocolate chips

Nutrition information per serving: 566 calories, 38 grams protein, 56 grams carbohydrates, 27 grams fat.

Please note: Nutritional information is an estimate and may vary depending on the ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee. 

Method (microwave option):

  1. In a microwave-safe bowl, add the dry ingredients and mix well. 
  2. Add in the melted coconut oil and maple syrup, and mix well until a crumbly batter remains.
  3. Using a tablespoon, add your milk of choice until a very thick batter is formed.
  4. Stir in the chocolate chips, reserving a few to add on top. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, or until just cooked in the center. 

Method (oven option): 

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an oven-safe ramekin, mini skillet, or small baking dish and set aside.
  2. Follow the microwave instructions and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the power of your oven and the consistency you want your deep-dish cookie to have. 
  3. This recipe also works well with sugar-free syrup, as it isn't used as the sole binder.
Recipe excerpted from Clean Sweets, second Edition. Copyright © 2020, 2017 by Arman Liew. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press. All rights reserved.