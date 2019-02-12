The 5 Rules Drew Barrymore Followed To Lose Weight & Heal Her Gut

I've been working with Drew Barrymore for over eight years now, and she is so beloved for her realness. She is one of us—not perfect, not eating perfectly all the time—but she does understand certain principles I have taught her. Recently, she made headlines for her 25 pound weight loss, which she achieved not by doing some insane diet, but by nourishing her body, and her gut.

I don't think we were designed to feel deprived all the time. I do think that we need some sweets and carbs in our life—otherwise "sweet" wouldn't be considered a primary Ayurvedic taste. Our brains need some carbs to function. I truly believe life, and food, are meant to feel abundant, joyful, and more full of ease than we've often been taught.

I teach my readers and clients a lifestyle based around feeling good. Feeling good doesn't mean we are necessarily happy and elated all the time; rather, it means we are connected to ourselves, our bodies, and our own inner wisdom and intuition. We can better intuit what foods and choices serve us, when we are hungry, and when we are not. We have a greater sense of peace in our perfectly imperfect lives, which is exactly what my new book (out next week), Recipes for Your Perfectly Imperfect Life, teaches.

With that in mind, here are five key principles I created in Drew's program to help her, yes, slim down and look great, but, more importantly, heal her gut and feel amazing too.