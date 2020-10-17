Real Talk: Is My Partner Kissing My Meticulous Skin Care Routine Off?

The thing is, getting comfy with your S.O. likely won't smear your skin care—assuming your products have absorbed and dried down. After patting in a moisturizer, oil, or overnight mask, let the product seep into your skin before opting for a full-blown make out, lest you transfer the goop. It's actually not quite surprising—most skin care experts will tell it's always best practice to let your products properly absorb before moving on. For example, same goes for lying down your pillow, pulling a cozy sweater over your head, and the list goes on. Anytime you disturb your product before its allowed to dry you run the risk of smearing your skin care and transferring all those actives.

If your partner has a beard, though, you might want to apply your creams post-smooch. The friction can be quite irritating on sensitive skin ("beard burn" is very much a thing), and it can definitely rub away skin care products that haven't had ample time to dry. That post 5 o'clock shadow, too, may play a role here—even if your partner doesn't have full blown facial hair. Stubble or scruff can be just as irritating as a full beard—the hairs are shorter and more wiry, so they can easily stab into sensitive skin.

It's a similar predicament to wearing a mask: "Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., about the bemoaned maskne. If you go for a hot and heavy make out, you might see some redness or irritation from that skin-on-skin friction as well—and much like maskne, sometimes you just have to reapply an ointment to calm skin after the fact.