Do You Have A Natural Disaster Plan In Place For Your Pet? Here’s Your Guide

Here’s the thing about disasters and emergencies: They often strike without warning, forcing us to act quickly. But what if our pet is hiding and we don’t have time to find them? What if they’re lost outdoors? All too often, our pets are the silent victims of natural disasters. Hurricane Katrina is a prime example, leaving at least 88,700 pets unaccounted for. And disasters like tornadoes, earthquakes, and wildfires are infamous for leaving shelters overwhelmed with displaced pets.