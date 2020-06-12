When looking at a tampon box, there are generally two dates listed: the manufacture date and the expiration date. “I would always check the expiration date on the box,” pediatric and adolescent gynecologist Rachael L. Polis, D.O. says. “It’s typically about five years from when they were produced.”

If a tampon is not in its original packaging or if the wrapper has been damaged, Polis says to discard it, as dust or bacteria may have collected on it. Other factors she recommends looking out for include: color change, extra-fluff sticking out from the tampon, or a bad odor. In any of these circumstances, the tampon should be discarded.