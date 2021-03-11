Making your own perfume means you have more control over the ingredients—which is ideal if you want something more natural—but also the final scent profile. After all, finding your signature scent is a deeply personal thing.

It is a little more involved to make a solid perfume, as this method requires heating your ingredients. However, solid perfumes are ideal for on-the-go travel and application (no spillage and they tend to not take up as much space!). This recipe shows you how to make 1 oz. of solid perfume, but feel free to adjust the proportions if your finished container is smaller or larger.