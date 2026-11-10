The type of magnesium you take can have different effects on your health. One common concern with magnesium supplements is GI discomfort and changes in bowel movements1 . If you’ve ever taken a magnesium supplement and less-than-desirable stomach issues plagued you afterward, you know what I mean. This is where knowing which type of magnesium you’re taking can make a real difference, help you manage unwanted digestive effects, and help you get the most out of your supplement.‡