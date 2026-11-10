Different Types of Magnesium: Benefits and How to Choose
Magnesium is a key mineral for health, yet most of us (about 43%, to be exact) don’t get enough from food alone. Falling short on magnesium influences heart health, muscle function, and the stress response.‡
If you’re concerned about your magnesium levels, you’ve probably considered supplementing. Head to any supplement store or grocery store section, and you can get overwhelmed quickly by all the options. Even though a bottle may have the label “magnesium,” they are not all the same. Many different forms of magnesium are available (and yes, that can feel overwhelming!), but the form you take does matter. ‡
The type of magnesium you take can have different effects on your health. One common concern with magnesium supplements is GI discomfort and changes in bowel movements1. If you’ve ever taken a magnesium supplement and less-than-desirable stomach issues plagued you afterward, you know what I mean. This is where knowing which type of magnesium you’re taking can make a real difference, help you manage unwanted digestive effects, and help you get the most out of your supplement.‡
Whether you’ve tried different kinds of magnesium or want to learn more before you decide, keep reading to learn about the different types of magnesium and how to choose the one that fits your goals.
Why the type of magnesium you take matters
Although many types of magnesium are available, three of the most common forms you’ll see are magnesium citrate, glycinate, and threonate. All three types are important for different goals; read more below to understand which one may be right for you.
Magnesium citrate
If you’re concerned about absorption, magnesium citrate may be right for you since it is a highly absorbable2 form of magnesium. It also supports metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats for energy‡. Magnesium citrate can also have a laxative effect and is the form that’s often recommended for those who feel blocked up. Pure Encapsulations® Magnesium citrate is free of unnecessary additives and fillers and free from many common allergens.
Magnesium threonate
If brain and cognitive health is a priority for you, listen up: magnesium threonate is a form of magnesium known for supporting cognitive health3. It can help promote cognitive function, learning ability, and working memory‡. Find yourself trailing off on that story you’ve told your friends a million times? It may also help support short- and long-term memory function‡. In case you didn’t gather this yet, your brain needs magnesium for optimal function, and magnesium L-threonate can help support optimal levels of magnesium in the brain‡.
Pure Encapsulations CogniMag contains Magetin (aka magnesium L-threonate) plus PhytoMemory, a blend of antioxidants and phytochemicals from blueberry, strawberry, and spinach. Clinical research has shown4 that eating blueberries, strawberries, and spinach has been associated with cognitive support‡.
Magnesium glycinate
Magnesium glycinate is a form of magnesium that is considered well-tolerated on the stomach, and is what’s often recommended for those with sensitive digestive systems‡. Magnesium glycinate can help your body break down carbohydrates, amino acids, fats, and other essential nutrients‡. It also supports heart health, bones, and cellular energy, and may support a positive mood‡.
For those who prioritize an active lifestyle, magnesium glycinate is also involved in supporting healthy muscle contraction and relaxation.‡
Pure Encapsulations Magnesium glycinate is a form of magnesium that is well tolerated‡ and contains the highest dose of pure magnesium glycinate per capsule* among leading professional brands.
How a multivitamin can round out your routine and help support overall well-being‡
Magnesium supplements help provide a supplemental dose of magnesium. But it’s not the only mineral worth focusing on. If you want to support overall wellness alongside your magnesium supplement, a multivitamin may help round out your routine.
The O.N.E.™ Multivitamin from Pure Encapsulations is a great complement, as it can help provide support for overall wellness with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants‡. It can also support eye health by helping promote ocular and retinal health‡, and it provides vitamins A, B, C, D, and E in highly bioavailable form, plus CoQ10 for added support.
The takeaway
Rooted in transparency, purity, and science-led ingredients, Pure Encapsulations takes the guesswork out of your supplement and wellness routine. Whether you’re adding magnesium, a multivitamin (or both!) to your routine, Pure Encapsulations has you covered with purity, potency, and science-led ingredients you can trust. Plus, you don’t need to worry about unnecessary fillers or many common allergens—and that’s the kind of peace of mind we can stand behind‡.
*Without other forms of magnesium added