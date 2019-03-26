Men & Women Tend To Approach Conversations Differently — Here's How

During negotiations between men and women, men were more direct and self-emphasizing. "Self-emphasizing strategies primarily function to advance the speaker's ideas and wishes," Campbell Leaper, Ph.D., a psychology professor at the University of California–Santa Cruz and the chief researcher behind the study, explains in the paper. Self-emphasizing communication included directives, repetition, and disagreements. In general, this meant the men were more forcefully stating a course of action (e.g., "put down 'water' on our list" might have been a direct request a man made during the conversation).

Leaper noted that participants may have been careful about wanting to act cooperative with one another, and in this case, the men may have used fewer directives than usual in their conversations.

Women, on the other hand, used more justifications and indirect suggestions. These were comprised of subtle requests for validation (i.e., asking for the other person's ideas or support before stating her own opinion), which were notably less forceful than the men's conversation style. On one hand, this could be viewed as unforthcoming or submissive. Alternatively, though, the women's style of communication could positively affect how well a conversation goes, unlike the male approach, which might be seen as too abrasive.

From afar, it might look like men have the better negotiation strategy—after all, they're being assertive, upfront, and confidently asking for what they want, right? But some past research suggests women could actually have the upper hand, though, because their communication style allows them to get more collaborative, better interpret nonverbal cues, and create more satisfying compromises.