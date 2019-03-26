Men & Women Tend To Approach Conversations Differently — Here's How

While it is indeed intriguing to delve into the nuances between opposing genders, it's important to note that men and women are not inherently different. Rather, these are just tendencies, likely a product of how we socialize men and women to behave. As stated in research conducted by the American Psychological Association, gender norms are a product of stereotyped, culture-based thinking. There's no denying the reality that many women and men may feel a barrier in communication—especially when it comes to conveying emotions—but those differences may not necessarily represent biological dissimilarities as much as they are learned from environmental influences.